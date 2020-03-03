The No. 3 Texas Tech baseball team defeated UNLV 11-2 in its first game of the two-game midweek series at Dan Law Field at Rip Griffin Park on Tuesday. Despite a few on and off showers of rain, the weather did not got bad enough to stop the Red Raiders and Rebels from competing.
"Thankful for the weather first of all, that it held off and we got it in" head coach Tim Tadlock said. "Thankful for everyone that came to the game. Not the best conditions to watch baseball in."
With the win, the Red Raiders improved its winning streak to eight games, posting a 12-1 overall record. Tech also protected its undefeated record at home, going 7-0 in Lubbock this season.
Going into the game, junior Dylan Neuse earned his first start at third base this season after starting in center field since he has arrived at Tech last season. Another new addition to the starting lineup was sophomore Max Marusak, who has not earned a start since the season opener.
"I wasn't going to (start Marusak) going into today," Tadlock said. "I talked to Dean, his dad, this morning and we were talking about probably needing to wait until the weekend and he's had muscle pull and he's moving around really good in batting practice. Brian, our trainer, between the two of us felt like if we could play him four or five innings and see how he feels tomorrow, it would be good for him."
Both Tech and UNLV were runless in the first inning, but the Red Raiders changed that with a three-run second inning. Sophomore first baseman Cole Stilwell opened the inning with a single to left field and moved to second as freshman designated hitter Nate Rombach was walked. Marusak followed with a single to left field, scoring Stilwell to give Tech a 1-0 lead. This was Marusak’s first hit and RBI of the season.
The scoring continued as freshman shortstop Cal Conley doubled through the left side to send Rombach home. Freshman center fielder Dillon Carter drew a one-out walk to load the bases for the Red Raiders. Sophomore left fielder Dru Baker sent a fly ball to center field, scoring Marusak with the sac fly to give Tech a 3-0 lead going into the third inning.
After another runless inning in the third, the Red Raiders added a run to the scoreboard in the fourth. Marusak reached first off a throwing error by UNLV’s third baseman to open the inning. He then stole second and advanced to third on a groundout by Conley. Carter then sent Marusak home with a sac fly to left field, growing Tech’s lead 4-0 after four innings.
UNLV scored its first run of the game in the top of the fifth inning. Trevor Rosenberg drew a walk to open the inning and advanced to second base on a wild pitch. Back-to-back groundouts sent Rosenberg home to cut Tech’s lead 4-1 as James Gamble recorded the RBI.
The Red Raiders responded with a four-run inning in the bottom of the fifth. Neuse opened the inning with a single to left field and he was sent home by senior second baseman Brian Klein as he recorded an RBI double to left-center. Stilwell followed with a single to left field, putting Red Raiders on the corners with no outs.
Rombach continued the inning with a single to third base, scoring Klein to grow Tech’s lead 6-1. He and Stilwell advanced a base on a throwing error to put runners on second and third base. As Stilwell was on third, he saw his opportunity to score on a wild pitch to give the Red Raiders a 7-1 lead. A groundout to shortstop by Marusak sent Rombach home for Tech’s final run of the inning, giving the Red Raiders an 8-1 advantage going into the sixth inning.
Starting the sixth inning at the mound, senior RHP Connor Queen relieved sophomore LHP Mason Montgomery. In Montgomery’s third start of the season, he struck out three batters in 5.0 innings pitched. Along with a trio of strikeouts, he gave up three hits, two walks and an earned run.
"I felt good. A big thing for me today was my fastball command, working it in and out" Montgomery said. "I started with the curveball the first time around in the order and as the innings went on, I kind of used my changeup and starting mixing more."
Both teams could not score in the sixth inning, but the Red Raiders added a pair of runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to give them a nine-run lead. Junior catcher Braxton Fulford opened the inning with a single to left field and junior third baseman Parker Kelly followed with a single through the left side. A throwing error moved Kelly to third while also scoring Fulford. Conley continued the hitting streak with a single to center field to score Kelly, giving Tech a 10-1 lead.
With several substitutions being made in the bottom of the eighth inning, sophomore outfielder Tanner O’Tremba opened the inning with a ground-rule double as hit bounced over the left-center wall. Redshirt freshman infielder T.J. Rumfield then singled to right field, sending O’Tremba to give Tech an 11-1 lead.
Looking to close the game for the Red Raiders, junior RHP Kurt Wilson took the mound to start the ninth inning, relieving Queen. In Queen’s 3.0 innings of work, he gave up two hits, no walks and no runs.
Wilson walked his first batter of the game, Gavin Amelburu. A groundout moved him to second and he eventually scored as Alex Amelburu recorded an RBI single to center field, cutting Tech’s lead 11-2 in the ninth inning. Despite giving up the run, the Wilson secured Tech’s win with a strikeout.
Following their nine-run win, the Red Raiders and Rebels will head back to Dan Law Field for a second game at 1 p.m. on Wednesday.
