The No. 18 Texas Tech men’s tennis team shut out the New Mexico State Aggies 4-0 in the first game of the doubleheader at the McLeod Tennis Center. The Red Raiders won the doubles point and three straight singles matches.
The team's overall record improved to 9-4 and 3-0 while at home, according to Tech Athletics.
The game began with the team of freshman Reed Collier and senior Parker Wynn winning their match, 6-2. Sophomore Isaac Arevalo and senior Jackson Cobb lost their doubles match 4-6, but senior Bjorn Thomson and teammate junior Ilgiz Valiev sealed their doubles victory to secure the first point for the Red Raiders.
Tech led New Mexico State 1-0 going into the singles portion of the match.
To begin the singles portion of the match, Valiev, the No. 74th ranked singles player, won his first set with a 6-4 victory. Shortly after, freshman Connor Johnson won his first set by shutting out his Aggie opponent, 6-0.
Next, Arevalo lost 7-5 during his first set along with teammate Collier, who lost 5-2 in his first set as well. Sophomore Franco Ribero was the final Tech player on his first set and ended it with a 6-2 victory.
Johnson secured the first singles point of the match with a 6-4 victory in his second set to give the Red Raiders a two-point advantage with five players left on the court.
Valiev was the next player to finish on the first court with a two-set sweep and final 6-1 victory in the second set. This was the second consecutive singles victory for Tech against the Aggies. Tech led 3-0 with four players left on the court.
Ribero was the last Red Raider to win his singles match in another two-set victory, defeating his opponent 6-3 in his second set. His win nailed the final match point for Tech to end with a 4-0 victory.
Because Tech reached four points, Arevalo, Collier and Vittar all left their matches unfinished.
The Red Raiders will continue play at 3:30 p.m. Friday at the McLeod Tennis Center for the second match of the doubleheader against Tulsa.
