Tech soccer finished their regular season in the fifth seed, resulting in a contest against Oklahoma State to open the Big 12 tournament. The first round begin Sunday, Oct. 31 at 2 p.m.
After a 1-0 loss against Big 12 regular season champions TCU on Thursday, the Texas Tech soccer team will participate in the Big 12 tournament quarterfinals on Sunday, Oct. 31 at 2 p.m. in Round Rock.
Tech landed the fifth seed this season, finishing with an overall record of 11-5-2, according to Tech Athletics. The Red Raiders will take on their fourth-seeded opponent Oklahoma State this Sunday, who finished the season with an overall record of 9-6-2.
The two teams have already met once this season, with their 110-minute match resulting in a 1-1 draw, according to Tech Athletics. Fifth-year forward Gabriella Coleman and senior forward Kirsten Davis were the sole scorers of this match.
This season, Davis leads the team with 14 goals, according to Tech Athletics. The freshmen on the team have shown up this season as well, with freshman forward Ashleigh Williams leading the team with eight goals and freshman defender Macy Blackburn leads with nine assists.
Tech’s junior goalkeeper Madison White has played every minute this season for the Red Raiders, completing a total of 46 saves and seven shutouts, according to Tech Athletics.
Oklahoma State finished Big 12 play with a 4-3-1 record, beating No. 21 West Virginia 2-1 in overtime Thursday, Oct. 28.
Junior forward/midfielder Olyvia Dowell scored the game-winning goal for the Cowgirls 71 seconds into overtime, according to OK State Athletics. This is the second year in a row that Dowell has scored a golden goal against West Virginia.
Dowell teams up with senior midfielder Grace Yochum to lead the team with six goals each this season, according to OK State Athletics. Coleman and fifth-year defender/midfielder Kim Rodriguez lead the team with four assists each.
Freshman goalkeeper Evie Vitali has started every game for the Cowgirls this season, marking 61 saves and six shutouts, according to OK State Athletics.
The winner of the Tech vs. Oklahoma State match will move on the participate in the Big 12 semifinals on Thursday, Nov. 4 in Round Rock.
Head coach Tom Stone commented on the benefits of playing the Cowgirls.
“We get to face a team that we’re very familiar with,” Stone said. “We had a great game with them. They know us well, we know them well, but really it’s just a lot about attitude now.”
Fans can watch the Red Raiders go head-to-head with the Cowgirls on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.
