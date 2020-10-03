Texas Tech tied 2-2 in their second match this season against Oklahoma.
Two minutes into the match, sophomore midfielder Hayley Smith tried to get an early lead, but the shot was saved by the Sooners’ goalkeeper.
During the seventh minute, a yellow card was given to an Oklahoma player for grabbing freshman forward Gisselle Kozarski’s jersey.
Tech received a corner kick and had the chance to score but the shot was deflected which kept the score 0-0 with 22 minutes into the first half.
The Sooners tried to get the first point of the match 26 minutes into the match, but the shot was too high and went over the Red Raiders net.
With five minutes left in the first half, Oklahoma shot high and wide, unable to reach the back of Tech’s net.
One minute later, Oklahoma shot and scored the first goal of the night and went into halftime with a 1-0 lead.
Going into the second half, the Red Raiders had one shot and one shot on goal against the Sooners.
One minute into the second half, Oklahoma got close to the Tech net, but it was cleared by the Red Raider defense.
Senior forward Kirsten Davis assisted a pass to Smith and gave her the second shot of the night, but the ball went over the Sooner goalpost. The score remained 0-1, 48 minutes into the match.
54 minutes into the game, freshman Briley Weatherford cleared a shot for Oklahoma and kept the Sooners from potentially scoring.
Davis gets her chance to score with a shot on goal but her shot hit the goalpost.
Freshman defender Briley Weatherford scored during the 69th minute, but the goal was nullified by a hand ball penalty on the Sooners. This gave Charlotte Teeter the chance at a penalty kick, where she scored the first Tech goal of the night. This tied the game 1-1 with 20 minutes left in the match.
Tech then received a yellow card of their own, giving Oklahoma a penalty kick. During this penalty kick, the Lady Sooners scored their second goal of the night with ten minutes left in the match.
Davis tried to tie the game with a shot on goal, but the shot was saved by the Oklahoma goalkeeper with four minutes left in regulation.
With two minutes left in the match, Davis assisted on a play to Teeter that was headed into the back of the Lady Sooners net. This tied the match 2-2 and was Teeters second goal of the night.
This shot forced overtime, and by the end of regulation the Red Raiders lead 15-13 in shots and 8-4 in shots on goal. This was also Tech’s second time playing in overtime this season.
Eight minutes into the first period of overtime, Oklahoma tried to score, but sophomore goalkeeper Madison White caught the ball and kept it tied going into the second period.
In the 104th minute, Teeter tried to score again but her shot was too high to reach the goal post.
Neither teams scored by the end of overtime which ended the match in a 2-2 tie. Tech will travel back to Lubbock for their next match against No. 4 West Virginia at 7:15 p.m. next Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.