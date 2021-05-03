The No. 8 Red Raiders will be in Amarillo Tuesday night when they take on the unranked Oklahoma Sooners. The midweek game is being played this week after the original was postponed on April 20.
The game will not effect either squad’s conference record, as it will be counted as a non-conference contest.
The Red Raiders will head into this one with a 30-11 overall record, having just won a road series against the No. 6 Texas Longhorns two games to one.
Tech then rose three spots from No. 11 to No. 8 in D1 Baseball’s weekly national ranking after their series in Austin. The Longhorns, likewise, fell three spots from No. 3 to No. 6.
The Red Raiders are currently 3-3 in games played at a neutral site, having gone 0-3 opening weekend in Arlington, and 3-0 in Houston in March.
The Sooners, on the other hand, are 22-20 heading into this matchup, having also just won a road series against a conference rival.
They beat Oklahoma State two games to one this past weekend in Stillwater.
The TV broadcast is still yet to be determined.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.