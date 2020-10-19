On Monday, the Big 12 conference announced the football match between Texas Tech and Oklahoma will kickoff at 7 p.m. on Oct. 31 inside Jones AT&T Stadium.
The 7 p.m. kickoff time will be the first night game for the Red Raiders since the season opener against Houston Baptist. Since then, Tech has had a rough start to conference play, garnering a 1-3 overall record and an 0-3 conference record.
Their Oct. 31 opponent, Oklahoma, has had an underwhelming start as well with a 2-2 overall record and a 1-2 record in the Big 12.
The Halloween matchup between Tech and the Sooners will be nationally televised on Fox and the Texas Tech Sports Network
