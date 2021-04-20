The baseball game between Texas Tech and Oklahoma in Amarillo has been postponed due to weather concerns, according to Tech Athletics.
The game at Hodgetown has already been rescheduled and will now be at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, May 4.
No ticket exchanges will be necessary, according to Tech Athletics, the ticket for Tuesday's original contest will still be valid for the next contest.
