Victory bells ring after the Texas Tech football team defeated Mississippi State in the AutoZone Liberty Bowl, in Memphis, Tennessee 34-7. This was Tech’s 39th bowl game appearance in school history and first bowl win since 2013.
Interim head coach Sonny Cumbie led the Red Raiders in its first bowl game since 2017 to victory after a dominate four quarter game. The Red Raiders accumulated a total of 252 passing yards and 260 rushing yards.
The second half of the game proved to be the highlight for the Red Raiders after they scored 21 points in the last two quarters.
In the third quarter, junior defensive lineman Tyree Wilson sacked the Bulldogs quarterback twice for a loss of a 20 total yards. This defensive play forced MSU to have a turnover on downs and punt the ball.
Tech's defense had a quarter of its sacks scored today with a total of four sacks. Before this win, the Red Raiders had 16 sacks this season.
With the ball in Tech’s possession, redshirt freshman wide receiver J.J. Sparkman got his hands on the ball and caught a 14-yard pass from redshirt freshman Donovan Smith for a touchdown to make the score 27-7.
Senior defensive back Eric Monroe started the fourth quarter with a pick off of Bulldog’s quarterback Will Rogers, his ninth time throwing an interception this season.
"I thought they did a lot of good things defensively; I don't think we protected consistently..." head coach for Mississippi State Mike Leach said following Tech's victory.
Junior running back SaRodrick Thompson later took the ball to the end zone while on the one-yard line to score the final touchdown of the game and give Tech its first winning record since 2015.
The first half built the momentum in the first quarter, the Red Raiders provided pressure and power on both sides of the ball. Within the first two minutes of the game, Thompson had a total of 43 rushing yards to get the Red Raiders in prime position.
Sophomore running backs Tahj Brooks then took over and had three straight rushing plays for several first downs. Brooks then rushed to the left for a gain of 19 yards to the endzone for the first touchdown of the game. Jonathan Garibay then scored the extra point to start the game with a 7-0 lead.
On the other side of the ball the Red Raiders were able to keep Mississippi State from scoring on two separate drives during the first quarter.
Going into the second quarter, the Bulldogs took over with a 17-yard pass to score their first and only touchdown of the game. This score happened minutes into the second quarter, but the Red Raider defense continued to stop MSU for the rest of the game and keep the SEC team from scoring again.
This was both Cumbie’s and defensive coordinator Keith Patterson’s last game donning the scarlet and black as the two will head to Louisiana Tech and Abilene Christian for head coaching positions.
The Red Raiders will now move on to spring football with a winning 7-6 record and have a new head coach Joey McGuire leading the players into their upcoming season.
