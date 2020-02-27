The Texas Tech men’s tennis team was ranked No. 18 in the nation earlier this week.
The Red Raiders moved up three spots from their previous No. 21 ranking after two victories and a loss at the Blue Gray National Tennis Classic.
During this tournament, Tech lost to No. 48 Alabama 2-4 in the opening match. In this match No. 74 ranked singles player sophomore Ilgiz Valiev and junior Franco Ribero were the only Red Raiders to win their singles match.
In the second match of the Classic, the Red Raiders defeated No. 27 Middle Tennessee State 4-1. Tech first secured the doubles point, and Valiev was the first Tech player to defeat his competition in two sets, 6-0 and 6-2. Then No. 53 singles player, senior Parker Wynn, defeated his Tennessee opponent in two sets 6-3 and 6-2. To capture the final match point, Ribero won 6-2 in both of his sets, making him 7-0 this season.
This was Tech’s second ranked win of the season, after defeating No. 20 Mississippi State 4-2.
In the final match of the Classic for Tech, the Red Raiders finished by shutting out the Fresno State Bulldogs 4-0, according to Tech Athletics. Along with the doubles point, Valiev once again secured the first singles point for the Red Raiders for an early 2-0 lead. Sophomore Isaac Arevalo was next to win 7-6 and 6-1 for the third point. Wynn nailed the final match point with a 6-3 victory in both his first and second sets.
Tech now has an 8-4 overall record and is 2-0 at home and 4-4 on neutral ground, according to Tech Athletics.
This time last year, Tech was ranked No. 38 in the nation, according to ITA Rankings, and the highest ranking the team reached in 2019 was No. 18.
The tennis team will return to Lubbock for five straight matches at the McLeod Tennis Center. Tech starts its time at home with a double header at 9:30 a.m. on Friday against New Mexico State and at 3:30 p.m. versus the University of Tulsa.
