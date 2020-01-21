The Texas Tech men’s basketball team moved up five spots in the latest AP Top-25 Poll on Monday to No. 18. The Red Raiders went 2-0 on the week after defeating Kansas State and Iowa State last week to improve to 3-2 in conference play.
Tech took on Kansas State on Tuesday, defeating the Wildcats 77-63. Sophomore Kyler Edwards put up a career-high 24 points against the Wildcats, making nine of his 14 shots from the field while also shooting 75 percent from three-point range.
Edwards’ scoring carried over to Tech’s game against Iowa State on Saturday, helping Red Raiders defeat the Cyclones 72-52. In Tech’s 20-point win, Edwards led the team in scoring with 22 points. The sophomore guard shot 66 percent from the field and 83 percent from the three.
For his efforts in helping the Red Raiders win both of their games over the week, Edwards was named the Big 12 Player of the Week on Monday. In the two games, he had a combined 46 points, shooting 80 percent from beyond the arc.
Edwards and the rest of the Red Raiders will look to continue their winning streak as they are set to take on Texas Christian at 7 p.m. on Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.