Tech freshmen middle infielders, Jace Jung and Cal Conley were named to the Third Team All-Americans by the American Baseball Coaches Association. The Red Raiders were the only team in the Big 12 with multiple bids on the ABCA All-America Teams.
This is Jung’s fifth All-American honor so far this year. He was also named the Big 12 Player of the Year. He slashed a .377/.462/.697 line for the Red Raiders in 2021, hitting 21 home runs and driving in 67 RBIs, according to Tech Athletics.
It is Conley’s third All-American honor of the season. He also recently won the Brooks Wallace Award. He slashed a .329/.393/.587 line this past season to go along with his 15 home runs and 55 RBIs, according to Tech Athletics.
Jung and Conley’s season came to an end recently in the Super Regional Round of the 2021 NCAA Division I Playoff. They finished the year with a 39-17 overall record.
