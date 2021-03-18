Men's tennis:
The Texas Tech men’s tennis program moves from the No. 31 spot to No. 26 in the Oracle ITA National Rankings.
Tech is on a six-game winning streak and has swept two of the six opponents, according to Tech Athletics.
This improvement comes after the Red Raiders secured a victory against then No. 26 Oklahoma in a 4-1 victory.
The Red Raiders now hold an 8-2 overall record and are 3-0 at home and 1-1 while on the road, according to Tech Athletics.
The Red Raiders will move on and travel to Houston for a pair of matches against Rice and Florida Atlantic starting a noon on Friday.
Tech only has three more nonconference matches until April 1st, when conference play begins. The Red Raiders are scheduled to travel to Norman and face Oklahoma at a to be determined time.
Women's tennis:
The Texas Tech women’s tennis programs moved up three spots and is ranked No. 30 by the ITA.
This new spot comes after the Lady Raiders finished their three-game home slate undefeated. Tech swept two conference opponents and one non-conference team, according to Tech Athletics.
The three-game streak started with a 7-0 sweep against Kansas State while at the McLeod last Friday and then continued last Sunday against Kansas, according to Tech Athletics. The Lady Raiders defeated the Jayhawks 4-0 with the help of freshman Lisa Mays, freshman Margarita Skriabina, and sophomore Nell Miller.
On Tuesday, Tech defeated Southern Methodist 4-0 in a rescheduled match, which improved the Lady Raiders overall record to 10-3, according to Tech Athletics.
Tech is undefeated, 7-0 while in Lubbock and is 3-0 against Big 12 opponents, according to Tech Athletics.
The Lady Raiders will travel to Iowa State for another conference match at 3 p.m. on Friday.
