Tech men's tennis senior Ilgiz Valiev has been named Big 12 Player of the Week, the Big 12 announced Tuesday afternoon.
The honor comes to Valiev following an undefeated, eight-win singles streak that began in early February, according to Tech Athletics. In doubles, the veteran has won four and lost twice.
Valiev holds a No. 93 national ranking and has helped the Red Raiders in victories over a flurry of highly ranked teams such as No. 30 Tulane, No. 26 Oklahoma and No. 35 San Diego.
He and Tech men's tennis will take the court again this weekend at the 62nd Ralph O'Connor Rice Invitational.
