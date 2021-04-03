The Texas Tech men’s tennis team started the conference play slow with a 1-4 loss in Oklahoma on Thursday.
The Sooners started the match with a 1-0 advantage after taking the doubles point.
The team of senior Parker Wynn and sophomore Franco Ribero fell 6-7 and not long after, senior Ilgiz Valiev and junior Dimitrios Azoidis lost 1-6.
In the singles matches, Valiev was down 2-3 in his first set and could not come back and lost 4-6. In the second set, Valiev could not come back and fell 3-6, this gave the Sooners another point and doubled their lead 0-2.
Ribero was the next Red Raider to fall with a two-set, 4-6,5-7 loss. Ribero’s loss added a third point to the Sooners' lead.
Azoidis allowed the Sooners to score three points in the first set before he closed the set with a 6-3 victory. Oklahoma then gained the upper hand in the second set and took the 5-7 win.
Azoidis put the first point on the board for the Red Raiders in the final set and won 6-3.
This win put a single point on Tech’s trailing 3-1 score.
Wynn had a slow start and was down 2-5 in the first set which resulted in a 3-6 loss.
However, Wynn did not let the loss determine the match and came back with a 6-4 win in the second set to force a third.
In the final set, Wynn did not maintain the momentum and fell 6-7.
This loss gave Oklahoma the winning fourth point, but the pair of programs finished out the remaining matches.
Junior Issac Arevalo had a successful first set and won 6-4 but the Sooners came back and defeated him 1-6 in the second set.
In the final set, Oklahoma outplayed Arevalo and gained the fifth point with a 6-7 win.
Sophomore Reed Collier was the final Red Raider on the Oklahoma court. He fell 6-7 in the first set but came back and forced a third set with a 6-3 victory. In the final set of the match, Collier and his opponent were tied 6-6.
This loss started Tech’s conference record at 0-1 and marked the programs third loss of the season, according to Tech Athletics.
But the Red Raiders had a quick turn around, and traveled to Stillwater for their second conference match of the season against Oklahoma State at 1 p.m. on Saturday.
Tech had an early lead and took the doubles point with a 7-6 win from Arevalo and Collier. Valiev and Azoidis followed with a 6-3 win.
Oklahoma State tied the match 1-1 early in the singles portion after defeating Wynn in two sets.
Tech regained the lead after Azoidis had a 7-5 victory in the first set. He then closed the match with a 6-4 win and gave Tech a 2-1 lead.
Valiev followed in his teammates footsteps and had a two-set, 7-6, 6-2 victory. This put the Red Raiders' at a 3-1 advantage.
The two-point lead did not last due to the Cowboys efforts against Collier. Collier fell 4-6 in both the first and second set.
Arevalo was successful in the first set with a 7-5 win, but then, the Cowboys came back and outplayed Arevalo in the second and third set to retie the match 3-3.
Ribero was the final Red Raider on the court.
With a successful 6-4 first set, Oklahoma State came back and closed the gap with a 4-6 win.
In the final set, Ribero and the Cowboys were tied 6-6 before Ribero broke the tie and took home the match point for a 7-6 win.
Ribero’s victory gave Tech the winning match point for a 4-3 victory.
The Red Raiders are now 1-1 in conference play.
