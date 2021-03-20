The No. 26 Texas Tech men’s tennis team extended their win streak to eight-straight after defeating Rice and Florida Atlantic in a weekend of matches.
On Friday, the Red Raiders started their successful run against Rice and took the doubles point early in the match.
Senior Parker Wynn and junior Franco Ribero defeated the Owls 6-4 while sophomore junior Dimitrios Azoidis and junior Isaac Arevalo followed with another 6-4 win.
Senior Ilgiz Valiev started the singles action with a two-set 6-4,6-3 victory and doubles Techs lead to 2-0.
Wynn finished his first set with a 6-1 win and continued that momentum to the second set. By the end, Wynn won 7-5, and gave Tech the third point of the match.
Sophomore Reed Collier secured the winning point of the match with a two-set 7-5,6-2 victory.
This fourth point claimed the victory for the Red Raiders and swept Rice.
Tech continued their time on the Houston courts on Saturday and continued with good efforts.
The Red Raiders took the doubles point against Florida Atlantic for an early 1-0 lead.
Azoidis and Valiev were up 3-2 before closing out the match 6-4.
Arevalo and Collier lost 6-4 to the Florida Owls, but Wynn and Ribero did not let the loss effect their time on the court, winning 6-4 and secured the first point.
In the singles action, Wynn started the first set with a 6-4 victory and was tied 2-2 in the second set. Wynn did not hold the lead and fell 4-3 before he came back and fought for the 6-4 win. This two-set win gave Tech a 2-0 lead.
On court two, Valiev had a quick two-set victory and dropped the Florida Owls 6-4 in both the first and second set.
With a 3-0 lead, Ribero closed the match with a 7-4 win in the first set and a 6-2 victory in the second set.
This victory secured the fourth and winning point to improve the Red Raiders overall record to 10-2, according to Tech Athletics.
The rest of the Red Raiders matches were left unfinished due to the efforts of their teammates.
Tech will play in one final nonconference match in Albuquerque next Saturday against New Mexico at a to be determined time.
After that, Tech will start conference play versus Oklahoma Thursday, April 1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.