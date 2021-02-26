The Texas Tech men’s tennis team will face Utah at the McLeod Tennis Center at 11 a.m. on Sunday. This is their third match at home this season.
Utah enters the McLeod with an overall 8-3 record and are 1-1 while on the road, according to Utah Sports.
This the first time the Red Raiders have faced the Utes, according to Tech Athletics.
The Red Raiders will take the court with an overall 3-2 record and are 2-0 while at home, according to Tech Athletics. The two victories were against Abilene Christian in January.
Tech enters the match after a 4-3 win against Wichita State University, according to Tech Athletics.
On the other end, Utah come in with a 4-3 victory against the Drake Bulldogs, according to Utah Sports.
The first 50 fans to attend Sunday’s match will receive a free sausage biscuit from Whataburger, according to Texas Tech men’s tennis twitter.
This is the men’s tennis team's last home match until they face Big 12 rival, Texas Christian on Friday, April 16.
Tech will first play TCU in their next match on Saturday in Fort Worth with a to be determined time.
