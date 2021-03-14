The Texas Tech men’s tennis program traveled to Dallas for a pair of neutral matches on Friday and Sunday against San Diego and Oklahoma.
On Friday, they went first against San Diego, and the Red Raiders won 4-1.
To start the match, senior Parker Wynn and sophomore Franco Ribero teamed up to defeated the Toreros 6-1 in the first doubles match.
Junior Dimitrios Azoidis and senior Ilgiz Valiev followed in their teammates footsteps and also won 6-1 to secure the first 1-0 lead of the match.
In the singles matches, Valiev had a quick two-set 6-4,6-2 victory to double Tech’s lead 2-0.
Sophomore Reed Collier on court four contributed to Tech’s win after a 6-3 win in his first set. By the end of the second set, San Diego scored four points before Collier closed the set with a 6-4 win.
Wynn could not keep the momentum and was defeated by the Toreros in a 2-6, 1-6 loss. This gave San Diego its first point of the match making the scoreboard 3-1.
Azoidis secured the winning fourth point for the Red Raiders in a two-set 7-6,6-3 victory. This win improved Tech’s overall record to 7-2, according to Tech Athletics.
On Sunday at 2 p.m., the Red Raiders defeated Oklahoma.
Tech brought home the doubles point against the Sooners after Issac Arevalo and Collier won 6-3. The pair Azoidis and Valiev were the next to win 7-6 to secure a 1-0 lead.
In the singles matches, Azoidis had a two-set 6-3,6-4 victory to make the lead 2-0.
Ribero was tied 2-2 in the first set and rallied and lead 5-2. By the end of the first set, Ribero won 6-3 and carried his success to the second set. In the final set, the Sooners had four points before Ribero closed it with a 6-4 victory.
This win gave the Red Raiders the third point of the match.
Collier was the only Red Raider to fall 1-6 in the first set. Collier came back to win 6-2, in the second set but could not keep the momentum and fell 3-6. This gave OU their first point.
Arevalo was the final Red Raider to win with a 6-4 victory in the first set. The Sooners came back in the second set and won 2-6 and forced a third set. Arevalo did not disappoint and won 6-4 to seal the fourth and final point.
This win gave Tech their sixth consecutive win of the season, according to Tech Athletics. The Red Raiders will travel to Houston to face Rice on Friday at a to be determined time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.