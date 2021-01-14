The Big 12 released its Preseason Poll and ranked the Texas Tech men’s Tennis team in sixth place with six overall votes for the program, according to Big 12 Sports.
The Baylor men’s tennis team was selected as the Big 12 preseason favorite with 23 points, just one point above the Texas men’s tennis team who had 22 points, according to Big 12 Sports.
The Bears will defend their 2019 Big 12 Championship title while the Longhorns will start the season as the winners of the 2019 NCAA National Champions, according to Big 12 Sports.
In the 2019 season, the Red Raiders posted a 2-3 Big 12 record along with a 15-12 overall record, according to Big 12 Sports.
Here are the Preseason standing and number of votes each team among other head coaches in the league, according to the release:
- Baylor 23
- Texas 22
- Texas Christian University 18
- Oklahoma State 13
- Oklahoma 8
- Texas Tech 6
Oracle ITA Division I released their Preseason Top 125 Men’s singles rankings with three Tech players making the list this season.
Senior Parker Wynn is ranked 37th in the Oracle /ITA Division I rankings, the highest ranking this season of the three Red Raiders, according to Tech Athletics. His teammates senior Ilgiz Valiev holds the 93rd spot while sophomore Reed Collier holds the 115th spot.
The Red Raiders will begin their 2021 Spring schedule with a double-header starting at 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. against Abilene Christian University. After, Tech will travel to Ohio for the ITA Kickoff Weekend, the programs first tournament of the 2021 season, according to Tech Athletics.
