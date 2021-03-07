The Texas Tech men’s tennis team traveled to Dallas for their doubleheader on Saturday and Sunday against UT Arlington and Tulane. The Red Raiders bring home two wins to improve to a 6-2 overall record.
On Saturday, the Red Raiders swept their first opponent, UTA, 4-0.
In the doubles portion, senior Parker Wynn and junior Franco Ribero had an early lead and finished first with a 6-3 win.
Senior Ilgiz Valiev and junior Dimitrios Azoidis followed in their teammate’s footsteps with a 3-2 lead. The pair of Red Raiders continued to fight and ended with a 7-5 victory.
Junior Issac Arevalo and sophomore Reed Collier were up 5-3, but their match was left unfinished.
Tech took the doubles point and had an early 1-0 lead going into the singles matches.
Collier was the first to give Tech a single point with a two-set 6-2, 6-0 victory and double Tech’s lead 2-0.
Arevalo followed in Collier’s footsteps and won his first set 6-3. In the second set, Arevalo allowed his opponent two points before he secured the 6-2 victory.
This gave Tech a 3-0 lead with four players left on the court.
Valiev gave the Red Raiders the winning point with a two-set 6-3,6-4 sweep. Tech defeated UTA 4-0 and faced Tulane the following day.
On Sunday, Tech played Tulane at 3 p.m. and had a narrow 4-3 victory due to the efforts of Arevalo in his singles match.
Tulane took an early 1-0 lead after defeating the Red Raiders in the doubles matches.
Tech did not let the loss determine the match and came back during the singles portion.
Valiev swept his Green Wave opponent 6-0 in the first set and continued to dominate in the second set. Tulane was only able to get three points in the second set before Valiev closed it with a 6-3 two-set victory.
This win put a point on the scoreboard for the Red Raiders and tied the match 1-1.
Collier was the next to finish in a two-set victory with a 6-4 win in the first set. Collier improved defensively in the second set and only allowed Tulane two points before taking a 6-2 victory.
Collier’s win gave Tech the first lead of the match, 2-1 with four players left on the Dallas courts.
Wynn fell in a two-set 5-7,2-6 loss and gave Tulane the opportunity to tie the match 2-2. This tie was short lived, Azoidis had another two-set 6-2,6-3 victory for the Red Raiders to regain the one-point lead.
Ribero was the next to fall with 6-4 losses in both his first and second set to tie the match 3-3 with Arevalo as the final Red Raider on court six.
Arevalo lost 5-7 in his first set but came back offensively to win 6-2 in his second set. Arevalo’s third and final set would determine the winner of the match. Arevalo did not let this chance pass his and brought home a 6-3 win in the final set to give Tech the winning fourth point.
Tech now holds a 6-2 overall record and are 2-1 on neutral grounds, according to Tech Athletics.
The Red Raiders ended their weekend of matches with a 4-3 victory and will return to Dallas for a weekend of matches beginning on Friday against San Diego.
