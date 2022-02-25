Starting Sunday, the Texas Tech men’s golf team will continue its season at the Cabo Collegiate in Los Cabos, Mexico. The three-day, three-round event will conclude Tuesday.
The Red Raiders are coming off The Prestige where they finished fourth as a team while junior Ludvig Aberg won his third collegiate tournament and repeated as individual champion at The Prestige, according to Tech Athletics.
At The Prestige, the Red Raiders were represented by Aberg, senior Kyle Hogan, sophomore Baard Skogen, junior Garrett Martin and freshman Calum Scott.
The Cabo Collegiate will include ranked opponents No. 2 Arizona State, No. 7 Arkansas, No. 8 Stanford, No. 10 Tennessee, No. 16 Ole Miss and No. 20 Alabama, according to Cabo Collegiate.
No. 21 Vanderbilt, who won the team championship at The Prestige earlier this week, will also be in Los Cabos for the tournament, according to Cabo Collegiate.
No. 3 Oklahoma State and Baylor along with the Red Raiders will represent the Big 12 conference in the tournament, according to Cabo Collegiate.
At the Cabo Collegiate the Red Raiders will be represented by Aberg, sophomore Baard Skogen, junior Garrett Martin, freshman Calum Scott and senior Andy Lopez, according to Tech Athletics.
