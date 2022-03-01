The No. 6 Texas Tech men’s golf team finished runner-up at the Cabo Collegiate in Los Cabos, Mexico. The three-day, three round tournament started Sunday and concluded Tuesday.
Junior Ludvig Aberg finished in a tie for fifth with a strong second and third round.
Tech struggled in the first round, but the team’s struggles were highlighted by junior Garrett Martin’s 16-over par first round.
Martin finished 12-over par and tied for 72nd in the tournament with an even-par second round and a four-under par third round.
The Red Raiders finished the first round tied for sixth at 12-over par as Aberg finished +2. Sophomore Baard Skogen finished the round three-strokes off the lead at -3.
Tech’s second round was led by Aberg as with his six birdie, one eagle performance as he was six-under par for the round. He headed into the tournament’s final round five-shots off the lead.
After the second round, the Red Raiders were in position to climb the board on the tournament’s final day. Tech finished the second round tied for eighth and ten-strokes behind the leader No. 2 Oklahoma State.
In the third round the Red Raiders were led by Aberg and senior Andy Lopez. Lopez tallied five birdies on the front nine while Aberg collected two eagles before the turn.
Aberg finished his tournament at 11-under which secured his second top-five finish of the spring, according to Tech Athletics. Lopez finished 24th at five-under par after a bogey and eight pars on his third round back-nine.
Skogen secured a top-20 finish with his six-under tournament score and freshman Callum Scott finished 35th with his two-under score.
The Red Raiders finished in the tournament at -30, defeating six ranked opponents in No. 2 Arizona State, No. 3 Oklahoma State, No. 7 Arkansas, No. 8 Stanford, No. 10 Tennessee and No. 16 Ole Miss.
Tech was defeated by No. 21 Vanderbilt for the second time in a week, as Vanderbilt finished ahead of the Red Raiders at The Prestige earlier in the week.
Tech will have around a month away from competitions as a team as the next event they compete in will be the Valspar Collegiate starting Monday Mar. 28, according to Tech Athletics.
