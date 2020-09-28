On Monday, the Texas Tech men’s golf team started their season at the Colonial Collegiate Invitational in Fort Worth.
Tech is 13-over-par after two rounds played, according to Tech Athletics. Their score places them in a tie for fourth place with Kansas State.
Senior Sandy Scott headlined the notable individual performances by Red Raiders. The Tech senior, who competed in the U.S. Open just two weeks ago, is currently in a four-way tie for first place at the Colonial Collegiate Invitational event. He has a score of 139 through two rounds.
Behind Scott, is freshman Baard Skogen, who is tied for 20th place at 4-over.-par Other Red Raiders in the top-30 of the tournament include sophomore Ludvig Aberg in 22nd and junior Carl Didrik Meen Fosaas who is tied for 28th.
The Red Raiders currently trail Oklahoma, Texas and Kansas heading into play Tuesday.
