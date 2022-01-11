The Texas Tech men’s basketball team took down the undefeated No.1 Baylor Bears in a tightly contested 65-62 win on Tuesday at the Ferrell Center in Waco.
In Mark Adams first season as a Division 1 head coach, he has defeated two top-ten teams in four days, both without his highest averaging scorer in junior guard Terrence Shannon Jr (14.3 points per game according to Tech Athletics).
In a win that featured four starters reaching double-digit scoring figures, super-senior guard Adonis Arms led the way by scoring 14 points as well as hauling in a team-high nine rebounds.
Arms’ last two points came with just over a minute left in the game, when he drove to the basket and spun into a dunk over two Baylor defenders that gave Tech a three point lead.
Tech’s super-senior forward Bryson Williams followed with a jumper to increase Tech’s lead to six, but Baylor’s senior guard James Akinjo responded by scoring five points in five seconds to make it a one-point game with 29 seconds left in the game.
Baylor fouled Tech’s super-senior guard Davion Warren in the fast-break on Tech’s next and last possession of the game, and the transfer from Hampton made his only two points of the game to secure the win for the Red Raiders, as Baylor’s Akinjo missed a buzzer-beater three point attempt seconds later.
Arms also tied redshirt-junior guard Kevin McCullar for the team-high in assists with five, McCullar making his first appearance off the bench as he plays while recovering from an ankle injury that sidelined him for Tech’s recent win over No. 6 Kansas.
McCullar ended the game with 12 points, six rebounds, and five assists in 31 minutes of action.
In a game with five lead changes, the Red Raiders shot 28-55 from the field while the Baylors made five less shots with one more attempt.
Tech also committed two fewer turnovers (12-14), with ball security increasingly vital as Baylor out-rebounded Tech 35-31.
Tech trailed by 15 points two times in the contest, first down 24-9 with nine minutes left and three minutes later when Baylor’s Adam Flagler knocked down one of his game-high five three pointers.
Tech pulled off the upset without junior guard Terrence Shannon Jr, who missed his sixth consecutive game but has reached double digits in every completed game he’s played in this season.
Tech is now 2-0 in their last two games against No. 1 opponents, most recently defeating No.1 Louisville at Madison Square Garden in the 2019 Jimmy V Classic when former Red Raider Davide Moretti led the team in scoring with 18 points.
McCullar and junior guard Clarence Nadolny were the only other current Red Raiders outside of Shannon who played for that 2019-20 team coached by former head coach Chris Beard, who left for the state’s capital and the University of Texas.
Now they’ve both upset their second No.1 team as Red Raiders just days after freshman guard/forward Jaylen Tyson officially transferred from the Longhorns program and signed with Tech, according to Tech Athletics.
According to Big 12 Sports, James Akinjo entered the game averaging 14.4 points per game and leading the Big 12 with 92 total assists. Against Tech, he scored 17 points on 5-14 shooting (1-8 from behind the arc) and his teammate Adam Flagler tied his scoring total after going 5-8 from three.
Tech's next opponent is Oklahoma State in front of a home crowd at the United Supermarkets Arena at 6 p.m. on Thursday, the Red Raiders' first unranked opponent of 2022.
