On Wednesday, the Red Raiders will begin their 2020-21 season in front of a United Supermarkets Arena that will look a lot different than it did a season prior.
Last year, Tech had their season opener against Eastern Illinois in United Supermarkets Arena. That game was played in front of 15,098 fans. This year, the opener against Northwestern State will be limited to just 25 percent capacity due to COVID-19 protocols.
Despite all the challenges the season ahead may hold, college basketball – a sport that has earned a special affinity from the people of Lubbock – is finally back.
Heading into West Texas from Natchitoches, Louisiana, are the Northwestern State Demons.
The Demons are coming off a season where they finished with an even record of 15-15. Northwestern State finished fifth overall in the Southland Conference, a league headlined by basketball powerhouse Stephen F. Austin.
Northwestern State returns their second leading scorer from last season, senior guard Jairus Roberson. Roberson averaged 11.9 points per game last season while shooting 37.2 percent on three-point attempts, according to ESPN.
The Demons also return junior guard Trenton Massner, who had the team’s third-highest scoring average last season with 9.6 points per game, according to ESPN.
“They’ll come in prepared . . . there’s gonna be seven or eight seniors playing in this game,” head coach Chris Beard said about Northwestern State. “They have the ability to stretch floor and shoot the three-point shot, sometimes at all five positions.
“[They are a] well coached team, an experienced team, talented team . . . it’s a great first test for our team.”
This game will be the first-time fans get to see the seven newcomers on the Red Raiders’ roster. Of those seven are four freshmen who make up the highest rated recruiting class in program history, according to Tech Athletics.
Freshmen guards Nimari Burnett, Micah Peavy and Chibuzo Agbo are joined by center Vladislav Goldin to make up the incoming freshmen class.
The freshmen are also joined by a trio of transfer including junior guards Mac McClung and Jamarius Burton and senior forward Marcus Santos-Silva.
This season’s roster is deep, comprised of 14 talented players. The plan for Coach Beard and his staff is to use as many as them as possible early in the season.
“We’re gonna try to use every player in every way we can to get off to a good start,” Beard said during a media availability. “I’ve got a lot of confidence in all 14 guys.”
This season, the rotation will have to be trimmed down quicker than usual as Tech approaches its conference schedule. With four less non-conference games compared to last year, players will have to maximize their opportunities before Tech opens Big 12 play against Kansas on December 17.
“I think there is a factor in coaching decisions, you know [there is] not a lot of time, so we may try and get the rotations down a little bit, quicker than usual.
“Basketball is not kind of a two-semester sport now . . . this year, with four less games . . . it really does kinda change the format of college basketball.”
As college basketball has already seen a slew of cancelations across the nation, Beard had a ton of optimism on the day before the game, he said.
“We look like we’re gonna be OK for this opener,” Beard said. “From what I’ve been told this morning, it looks like we’ll have a full roster of players”
