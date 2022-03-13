Texas Tech's men's basketball team has officially been ranked a No. 3 seed in the West Region entering the NCAA Tournament, as revealed in Sunday's NCAA Selection Show televised on ESPN at 5 p.m.
The No. 3 Red Raiders will begin the NCAA Tournament on Friday against No. 14 Montana State University at the Viejas Arena in San Diego and — if they leave with a win — will play on Sunday, March 20 in the same building.
The region's Sweet 16 and Elite Eight games will take place in San Francisco, CA at the Chase Center, home of the NBA's Golden State Warriors. The West region's Sweet 16 games are scheduled for March 24 and the Elite Eight matchup will take place on March 26.
The only teams ranked higher in the West Region are No. 1 Gonzaga University and No. 2 Duke University, who play No. 16 Georgia State University and No. 15 California State University-Fullerton.
If the Red Raiders defeat Montana State, they will either play the victor of No. 6 University of Alabama's matchup against the winner of the First Four game between Rutgers University and the University of Notre Dame.
Montana State won the Big Sky Conference tournament on Saturday, their first conference title in 26 years, according to MSU Athletics.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.