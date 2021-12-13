Tech men's basketball hosts Arkansas State for first December home game

The No. 25 Texas Tech men’s basketball team has had a challenging December so far, but they've emerged from it ranked for the first time this season according to the Week 6 Associated Press Top 25 Poll.
The Red Raiders returned to Lubbock with a 7-1 overall record, and next up is a Tuesday night matchup against the 7-2 Red Wolves. The contest will take place in the United Supermarkets Arena at 7 p.m. on Dec. 14.
After losing their first game of the season to Providence on Dec. 1, Tech bounced back with a 57-52 overtime win over No. 13 Tennessee on Wednesday in New York’s Madison Square Garden.
Tech's win came in a strong defensive performance, both teams being held to their lowest scoring total this season, according to Tech Athletics.
With the win, Tech earned 164 votes from the Associated Press and cracked their AP Top 25 Poll. Last year the Red Raiders spent the entire season ranked for the first time in school history, according to Tech Athletics.
Tech will be back in the United Supermarkets Arena for the first time this month, where they’ve yet to lose a game so far this season.
The matchup is due to be broadcasted on ESPN+ (Radio: Double T 97.3), and Arkansas State enters the game coming off a four-game winning streak.
The two schools have only faced off four times before, with the last three (all Tech losses) taking place annually from 1990-93. Tech’s last win over Arkansas State came in their first-ever contest on Jan. 6, 1972.
Tech is back on the road again after Tuesday’s game, traveling to Phoenix, AZ for a matchup against No. 5 Gonzaga. The Bulldogs are led by freshman center Chet Holmgren, consensus five-star recruit and number-one player in the 2021 class, according to 247 Sports.
Tech’s Junior guard Terrence Shannon Jr recorded a double-double against Tennessee, tying his season-high scoring total with 18 points and hauling in a career-high 12 rebounds. Shannon currently averages 16.8 points-per-game, the highest rate on the team according to Tech Athletics.
“This puts us back in the right direction,” Shannon said after Tech’s win over Tennessee. “We’ve just gotta build on this win, can't get too high, can't get too low. We’ve just gotta stay the course and play it game by game.
According to Big 12 Sports, Shannon’s scoring average would rank the fourth highest among all players in the Big 12 conference, but the rankings only consist of players who have appeared in 75% of their team’s games.
Shannon sat out this season’s first three games as Tech reviewed his eligibility following his participation in the 2021 NBA Draft process, but he has since started the next five games for the Red Raiders. However, this only accounts for 62.5% of Tech’s games this year.
Instead, Tech’s highest ranking player in scoring among Big 12 players is Kevin McCullar with 13.2 points-per-game (11th). McCullar ranks even higher in rebounding, sixth in the conference with 6.5 rebounds-per-game, according to Big 12 Sports.
Against Tennessee, McCullar scored eight points but recorded season-highs with ten rebounds and five assists. After the win, McCullar commended
“In the Providence loss… we had seen some guys, including myself, did not give our full maximum effort on some plays,” McCullar said. “Tonight we laid it on the line for the whole time and in overtime we knew the tougher team was gonna win and we came out with a W.”
Both McCullar and Shannon played a team-high 42 minutes in Tech’s win over Tennessee, as well as senior forward Kevin Obanor, the sole member of the trio who hasn’t spent his entire collegiate career as a Red Raider.
Obanor is in his first year with Tech after transferring from Oral Roberts, and his 16 three-pointers lead the Red Raiders despite starting in the front-court as a forward every game this year, according to Tech Athletics.
Coming off a competitive overtime win and with a looming matchup against No. 5 Gonzaga on the horizon, it's reasonable to expect a decrease in playing time for some of Tech's starters and an increase in opportunities for bench players.
The No.25 Red Raiders host Arkansas State at 7 p.m. on Tuesday for the first home game this month, and will look to improve to 8-1 with a win over the Red Wolves before they take on No.5 Gonzaga on Saturday.
