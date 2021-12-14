The Texas Tech men’s basketball team improved to an 8-1 overall record on Tuesday night with a 75-62 victory over Arkansas State, remaining undefeated in the United Supermarket Arena so far this season as they prepare to take on No. 5 Gonzaga at noon on Saturday in the Jerry Colangelo Classic.
Redshirt-junior guard Kevin McCullar Jr led the Red Raiders in scoring with 21 points after going 7-12 from the field and making all four of his free throw attempts.
McCullar recorded a team-high four assists, and his five rebounds tied fellow starter and super-senior guard Davion Warren for the most on Tech’s roster.
“I wasn't trying to force anything," McCullar said after the game. "My teammates did a great job ... they see me and they give me shots and I just try to knock em down."
The Red Raiders’ runner-up in scoring against Arkansas State was senior Adonis Arms, who scored 15 points in 26 minutes of action off the bench.
After the win over Arkansas State, Arms said he values winning over recognition.
“It's all about the team," Arms said. "I've been in college for a long time so it's cool to get that type of love and stuff but as long as we get the win that's enough for me. ”
Junior guard Terrence Shannon Jr recorded a triple double against Tennessee with 18 points and a career-high 12 rebounds, but he scored just two points against Arkansas State and sat out the second half.
After playing 42 minutes in a competitive overtime win over Tennessee, Shannon played just 16 minutes on Tuesday for his least in a game so far this season, according to Tech Athletics.
After the game, Tech’s head coach Mark Adams said Shannon is dealing with back spasms.
“He’s had some back spasms. It was hurting at halftime and thought we’d try in the second half but he just couldn't go…” Adams said. “I don’t think it’s anything serious, he’s had that off and on for the last couple of years … I expect him to be back in the next couple of days.”
Starting the game on a 7-0 run, the Red Raiders allowed their lead to shrink to just one point twice in the first seven minutes of the game. Tech eventually pulled away, and the first half ended with Tech leading by a 45-28 score.
“We've got to continue to trust the process," Adams said following the win. "Be mature about each possession, not start looking at the scoreboard and clock, and play every possession like it's the last one."
McCullar led the Red Raiders at halftime with 11 points, including the first two of the game after ASU’s freshman forward Norchad Omier sent him to the line with a shooting foul.
Omier entered the game as Arkansas State’s leading rebounder, averaging 10.1 rebounds per game, tied for first place in the Sun Belt Conference according to Sun Belt Sports.
Norchad has recorded a triple double five times this season, including in each of the Red Wolves’ last three games before their loss to Tech, according to ASU Athletics.
Arkansas State’s junior guard Desi Sills entered the contest on Tuesday as the Red Wolves’ leading scorer, averaging 16 points-per-game for the fifth-most in his conference, according to Sun Belt Sports.
Tech kept Omier from a rebound or a point in the first half, holding Sills scoreless at halftime as well.
Tech bounced back against Arkansas State, shooting 38.9% from three and 56% from the field. McCullar, who missed both his attempts from behind the arc against Tennessee, went 3-6 against Arkansas State for a team-high in made three pointers.
Tech was able to overcome their shooting woes against Tennessee largely in part due to a strong performance on the boards, hauling in a season-high 54 rebounds. Against Arkansas State, the Red Raiders only recorded 36 rebounds including a season-worst seven on offense, according to Tech Athletics.
The Red Raiders’ next matchup is against No. 5 Gonzaga at noon on Saturday for the Jerry Colangelo Classic held in Phoenix, AZ. The 8-2 Bulldogs’ two losses this season came against No. 6 Duke and No.16 Alabama.
Gonzaga’s last game was a 80-55 victory over Merrimack on Dec. 9, and they will not play the Red Raiders until nine days later. Tech meanwhile will travel to Phoenix with an 8-1 record after defeating Arkansas State.
"This was a great win," McCullar said after Tech's victory over Arkansas State. "Tomorrow we come in and clean some things up and then it's on to Gonzaga."
