The Texas Tech men’s tennis team traveled to Frisco, last weekend to participate in the Lakes Tennis Invite. The tournament was a round-robin competition that also included players from Big 12 counterparts, Texas and Oklahoma.
To begin play on Friday, Tech won two of its four doubles matches. The duo of Senior Parker Wynn and Reed Collier gained a victory against the Longhorns’ pairing of Spirizzi and Holden.
Connor Johnson and Isaac Arevalo got the Red Raiders’ final doubles victory when they defeated Longhorns’ Cleeve Harper and Evin McDonald 8-6.
After losing three straight matches, Tech got their first singles win of the day when Arevalo defeated UT’s McDonald in two sets both scored 6-4.
Red Raider Connor Johnson got the second and final singles victory of the day when he defeated the Texas’ Leighton Allen in three sets.
Saturday was a strong start for Tech as they lost only one of their four doubles matches in the morning.
Arevalo and Johnson got their second singles victories of the tournament later that day. They were the only singles victories of the day for the Red Raiders who lost the other four matches.
The afternoon slate of doubles matches featured two Tech victories. Collier and Ilgiz Valiev defeated the Longhorns’ pairing of Spizzirri and Talur with a 7-5 score. Arevalo and Franco Ribero won their doubles match 6-3 against the Sooners’ duo of Martinez and Hotard.
The final day of competition was dedicated to round three and four of the singles matches. The Red Raiders had a strong showing in the morning, winning four of six matches. One of the losses was to Longhorn Micah Braswell who would go on to win the tournament’s overall title.
Tech had two wins later that day in round four, one by Collier and the other by Arevalo.
The next event on the Red Raiders’ schedule will be the Lubbock UTR Tournament starting on Oct. 2.
