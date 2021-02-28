The Texas Tech men’s tennis swept Utah 6-0 with every Red Raider winning in a two-set victory. Tech improved to 4-2 overall with the win over Utah.
In the doubles matches, senior Parker Wynn and his doubles partner junior Franco Ribero were leading 3-0 and continued to lead against Utah. Wynn and Ribero were the first pair of Red Raiders to finish their match with a 6-2 victory.
Junior Isaac Arevalo and sophomore Reed Collier tied 1-1 but fought for their victory. The efforts paid off with a 6-4 win and gave Tech an early 1-0 lead going into the singles matches.
Junior Dimitrios Azoidis and senior Ilgiz Valiev went up 1-0 and though their match was left unfinished, they ended down 3-4 against Utah.
In the singles portion, Arevalo started strong with a 2-0 lead and continued to sweep his Utah opponent. By the end of the first set, Arevalo won 6-0. In the second set, Arevalo was 3-0 and continued to dominate. Arevalo swept his opponent in a two-set victory with two 6-0 scores.
Arevalo gave Tech its second point of the match to lead 2-0.
Wynn had a 2-1 lead in the first set along with Reed Collier and Ribero.
Ribero continued to outplay Utah and finished his first set 6-2. In the second set, Ribero was tied 1-1 but fought for a 3-1 lead. Ribero did not allow Utah to score again and won 6-1 in the second set.
This two-set victory gave Tech its third point to lead 3-0.
Azoidis had a 5-3 lead in the first set and was the third Red Raider to finish their first set with a victory. Azoidis went into the second set with a 6-3 win. In Azoidis’ final set he only allowed Utah three points, just as he did in the first set. In the end, Azoidis won 6-3 and secured the fourth point for the Red Raiders.
With four points on the board, the Red Raiders secured the victory but continued to finish the rest of the matches.
Wynn was down 3-4 at one point during the first set, but he came back offensively and won 6-4. In the second set, Wynn took charge and had a 4-1 lead. Wynn continued to outmatch Utah and finished with a two-set, 6-4, 6-2 win.
Collier was up 5-2 and only allowed Utah two more points until he closed the first set with a 6-4 victory. In his final set, Collier had a 5-2 lead and continued Tech’s momentum to finish with a 6-4 victory.
Valiev was down 1-2 but came back and tied 4-4 in the first set. Then with a 5-4 lead, Valiev nailed the winning point and gave all Red Raiders a victory in each first set. In the second set Valiev did not fall behind and continuously score against Utah with a 4-1 lead. Valiev was the final Tech player to win with a 6-3 victory, which allowed Tech to win 6-0.
This victory gave Tech its fourth win of the season and second win at home, according to Tech Athletics.
The Red Raiders will travel for their next match against Texas Christian on Saturday with the time to be determined.
