The Texas Tech men’s tennis team split its doubleheader on Friday at McLeod Tennis Center. Tech lost to the University of Louisiana at Lafayette 4-1 in the first match and later a 6-1 victory over New Mexico State in the evening. Junior Franco Ribero led the Red Raiders with wins in both of his singles matches.
Tech started the day with a loss to Lafayette, who came into the day on a four-game win streak. The Ragin’ Cajuns got started early, with sophomore Orio Fillat Gimenez and freshman Vasil Dimitrov defeating sophomore Dimitrios Azoidis and freshman Piotr Pawlak to claim the first doubles match. Shortly after, sophomores Karlo Kajin and Alejandro Sanchez Gonzalez won a tiebreaker over sophomore Reed Collier and junior Isaac Aravelo to win the doubles point for UL.
In singles play, the Cajuns continued to control the match as Gonzalez defeated senior Ilgiz Valiev in consecutive sets, 6-3, 6-4 to take a 2-0 lead. Ribero finally got the Red Raiders on the scoreboard with a win of his own, defeating Dimitrov 6-3, 6-3. This would be the end of scoring for Tech, as Azoidis and Collier lost their respective matches to give the Red Raiders their second consecutive loss, 4-1.
After the 4 p.m. start to their game against New Mexico State was rescheduled to 6 p.m., Tech returned to the courts with a new doubles lineup. Arevalo, who normally competes with Reed Collier on court one, was moved to court three and paired with freshman Piotr Pawlak while Ribero moved up to play with Collier.
The duo of Arevalo and Pawlak was successful, winning their doubles match 6-0. Junior Francisco Vittar and sophomore Olle Wallin followed with a 6-2 victory to claim the doubles point and lead 1-0.
The Red Raiders continued the momentum into singles play, winning their first four singles matches. These included a second win of the day for Ribero, who defeated sophomore Jordy Visser 6-3, 6-0. Collier followed with a 6-0, 6-3 win to make it 3-0 for Tech.
Olle Wallin came back from a 2-5 deficit in the first set to win his match 7-6, 6-1 on court three. It was agreed upon by both programs that they would play out the remaining games, leaving Arevalo, Pawlak and freshman Takeyasu Sekiguchi on the court to finish their matches.
Pawlak and Arevalo won their matches in consecutive sets, while Sekiguchi split his first two sets before ultimately losing to freshman Gijs Akkermans, putting the Aggies on the board which finished the night with a 6-1 Tech win.
Tech’s performance puts them at 5-4 overall for the season. Next for the Red Raiders is a road trip to Dallas to face off against No. 14 Texas A&M on Feb. 15 and Louisianna State University on Feb. 17.
