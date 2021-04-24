The Texas Tech men’s tennis team played in the first round of the Big 12 Championship tournament in Waco on Saturday. The Red Raiders conclude the spring season with this 4-3 narrow loss.
The Cowboys had an early advantage and took a 1-0 lead after defeating Tech in the doubles portion.
The team of senior Parker Wynn and junior Franco Ribero lost 6-4 while sophomore Reed Collier and junior Issac Arevalo fell 6-4.
In the singles portion, Collier tied the match with a two-set victory, 6-3, 6-4.
Azoidis kept the momentum going and won 6-1 in his first set and 7-5 in his second set to make the score 2-1.
Oklahoma State did not let the lead last long and took down senior Ilgiz Valiev in two sets, 7-5, 6-3 and tied it 2-2.
Arevalo retook the lead for the Red Raiders and started with a 7-5 win in his first set. In his second set, Arevalo swept the Cowboys with a 6-0 win and made the match 3-2 with only Wynn left on the Waco court.
Wynn started strong and allowed the Cowboys two points before winning 6-2 in his first set. His success did not last, Oklahoma State brought the heat in the second set and won 6-4.
In the final game-determining set, Wynn scored a lone point before Oklahoma State took the 6-1 victory.
This loss gave the Cowboys the match point for a 4-3 loss for the Red Raiders.
Tech finishes the regular season with a 12-6 overall record and 1-4 against Big 12 opponents, according to Tech Athletics.
The Red Raiders conclude their season with loss and will return to action in the fall of 2021.
