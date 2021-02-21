The Texas Tech men’s tennis program improves their record to 3-2 after defeating Wichita State in Dallas on Sunday with a 4-3 score.
In the doubles portion, the team of senior Jackson Cobb and senior Parker Wynn started with a disadvantage, down 2-0.
Junior Isaac Arevalo and sophomore Reed Collier also were down 2-1 while the team of senior Ilgiz Valiev and junior Dimitrios Azoidis were up 2-0.
Valiev and Azoidis continued to dominate the Shockers were up 5-2 before they won 6-2, according to Texas Tech Men’s Tennis Twitter.
Arevalo and Collier rallied after being down and came back to have a 4-3 score. The pair of Red Raiders finished their double match with a 6-4 victory and gave Tech an early 1-0 advantage going into the singles portion.
Cobb and Wynn’s match was left unfished.
In the singles match, Wynn was down 3-2 in his first set and continued to fight for a victory. By the end of the first set, Wynn fell 7-6. The second set was not any better with Wynn only scoring one point and losing 6-1.
This loss gave Wichita State their first point for a tied 1-1 game.
Collier fell in his first set 6-4 and like his teammate could not come back in the second set. With a 6-3 loss in his final set, Wichita State claimed their second point of the match. and Tech trailed 2-1.
Valiev had a 6-4 loss in his first set. Valiev came back from a 1-0 deficit in the second set and ended with a 6-2 victory. In his final set, Valiev was tied 1-1 before coming back and having a 4-3 lead.
To retie the match, Valiev ended his third set with a 4-3 victory and gave Tech its second point of the match for a 2-2 score with two players left on the court.
Azoidis fell to Wichita State in a two set, 6-4, 7-6 loss and gave the Shockers a 3-2 lead.
Ribero had an early advantage with an early 6-4 win in his first set. Ribero then lost in his second set 6-3 making his third set the point decider. In his final set, Ribero was down 3-2 but fought offensively for some points and ended with a 6-4 victory.
This gave Tech their third point to again tie the match 3-3, according to Tech Athletics.
Arevalo was the final Red Raider on the court and was the deciding factor between a victory or loss. In the first set, Arevalo fell 2-6 but came back in the second set with a 6-1 victory. In the final set, Arevalo fought his Wichita State opponent for a 6-2 win.
Arevalo’s third set win gave Tech its winning fourth point allowing the Red Raiders to claim a 4-3 victory.
Tech now holds a 3-2 overall record and will return to action in Dallas at 1 p.m. on Monday against Southern Methodist.
