Of the eight teams competing, the Texas Tech men’s golf team won The Carmel Cup by shooting 35-under on Sunday. Senior Sandy Scott also became the first Red Raider since 2017 to win the individual championship.
Tech trailed Oklahoma by nine strokes after the first day of the Cup on Friday, but narrowed the gap between the Sooners on day two, making it a two-stroke difference, according to Tech Athletics. Oklahoma finished the tournament 29-under followed by Arkansas who were 28-under.
The Red Raiders also led the tournament at 13-under with par 3s, earning a 2.82 scoring average, according to Tech Athletics. Tech made 67 birdies collectively and ranked second with 217 pars.
Scott won the individual championship as he was ranked in fifth place after the second day of the Cup, according to Tech Athletics. The Nairn, Scotland, native finished the tournament with a 7-under while junior Andy Lopez tied for third at 11-under.
Freshman Ludvig Aberg finished his first collegiate tournament with a 72-73-74 - 219 and had 40 total pars, according to Tech Athletics. Aberg and sophomore Markus Braadlie tied for 28th as Braadlie finished with a 79-71-69 – 219.
Redshirt junior Kyle Hogan finished 11th with a score of 72-69-70 – 211, according to Tech Athletics. Sophomore Janson Smith led the tournament with 41 pars while Aberg had 40 pars.
Scott’s next tournament will be the Walker Cup on Saturday to Sunday at the Royal Liverpool Golf Club in Hoylake, United Kingdom, according to Tech Athletics. Following Scott’s tournament, the team will travel to Toledo, Ohio from Sept. 23-24 in the Inverness Intercollegiate.
