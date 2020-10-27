The first two days of the East Lake Cup in Atlanta, Georgia, have come to a close. The Texas Tech men’s golf team finished as the third seed during the day two match-play portion of the tournament.
On day one, the format was stroke-play, and this would determine the seedings of the following two days of the tournament which would take on a match-play format. The East Lake Cup takes on the format similar to that of the NCAA Championships, where day one consists of stroke play in order to determine individual champions and assign seeding for the match-play portion during the last two days.
The four schools representing the tournament: Oklahoma, Pepperdine, Texas Tech and Texas have five players each with their own seedings (1-5) based on their performance on day one. The last two days of the Cup take on a tournament style format with the two winning schools from day two playing each other on the final day tomorrow.
On Tuesday, Tech went up against Pepperdine on day one of the match-play format. Ultimately, Tech would lose to Pepperdine with the Red Raiders winning two matches to Pepperdine’s three total victories.
On day one, Red Raider sophomore Garrett Martin led the way by shooting a 70 (-2); he is currently tied for fourth place and is the second seed in the Tech group. Freshman Baard Skogen shot one stroke behind Martin at 71 (-1); he is placed tied for seventh and is the fourth seed.
Junior Andy Lopez shot a first-round score of 72 (E) and is the number one seed for the Red Raiders, he is currently tied for 11th place. Freshman JP Roller, the fifth seed, and Sophomore Markus Braadlie, the third seed, each shot an over-par round with Roller shooting a 73 (+1) and Braadlie shooting a 74 (+2).
During Tuesday’s match-play format, Tech had two players in Skogen and Roller who would win their matches. Skogen beat Pepperdine’s Manke 4 and 3 while JP Roller beat Hitchner 6 and 4. Pepperdine had three players who would steal matches against the likes of Martin, Braadlie and Andy Lopez. Garrett Martin lost to his Pepperdine opponent 6 and 4, Braadlie 4 and 3, and Lopez 2 up.
On the other side, Oklahoma faced off against Texas, and the Sooners would take the win, leading them into the championship round versus Pepperdine tomorrow.
The Red Raiders will take on the Longhorns tomorrow for a consolation match.
