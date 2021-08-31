After ending last season with an eleventh-place finish at the NCAA Championships, the Texas Tech men’s golf team will begin their 2021-22 season at Pebble Beach Golf Links in Pebble Beach, California where theywill take part in the Carmel Cup from Sept. 3 through 5.
The Carmel Cup features eight of the top teams in collegiate golf on the same course at Pebble Beach Golf Links, which annually hosts the PGA Tour event AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, which did not take place last season due to COVID-19 precautions.
The last Carmel Cup in 2019 resulted in Tech finishing first after the team shot 16-under, and Scottish senior Sandy Scott shot 14-under-par for an individual championship as well.
Scott is returning for yet another season with the Red Raiders, this time as a sixth-year senior after a wrist injury sidelined him for most of his 2020-21 campaign, according to the Golf Channel.
Tech experienced similar success at the Carmel Cup in 2017, when former Tech senior and native German Hurly Long broke the course record originally held by Tom Kite after shooting 61.
Long continued on to win the event after a playoff against Oklahoma’s Hayden Wood, and Tech ultimately finished second overall as a team, according to the NCAA.
Tech will look to Ludvig Aberg to lead the way this season, with the third-year from Sweden entering this season ranked third in the world amateur rankings, according to Tech Athletics.
Aberg is coming off a sophomore season that included nine top-10 finishes, resulting in multiple awards such as Ping All-America honors and All-Big 12 First Team honors, according to Tech Athletics.
Aberg’s success continued through the summer following his second year at Tech, finishing second in the European Amateur Championship in France.
Aberg and Scott, among other teammates, will make the trip to northern California to kick off the fall slate just ahead of Labor Day.
