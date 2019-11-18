The Texas Tech men's basketball team was ranked No. 12 in the Associated Press' Top-25 Poll on Monday.
With the ranking, the Red Raiders remain as a top-15 team in the nation but moved down one spot to No. 12 after being ranked No. 11 last week, according to a Tech Athletics press release.
The Red Raiders are 3-0 to start the season with wins over Eastern Illinois, Bethune-Cookman and Houston Baptist. Tech has stayed in the No. 11-13 rankings without much change to their status in the AP Polls.
As a team, Tech has averaged 89 points per game and leads the Big 12 in assists per game with 26, according to the release. Graduate transfer Chris Clarke has been leading the way for the Red Raiders with 22 assists so far this season. Clarke averages 7.3 assists per game which ranks ninth in the nation. The Red Raiders also lead the Big 12 in shooting percentage with a 54.3 mark, which is also eighth nationally.
Duke, Louisville, Michigan State, Kansas and North Carolina make up the top-5 in the poll. Tech will face both Louisville and No. 9 Kentucky later this season.
With the new ranking, the Red Raiders will host Tennessee State at 7 p.m. on Thursday in the United Supermarkets Arena to continue their season.
