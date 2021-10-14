Texas Tech claims the fourth-place spot in the 2021-2022 Big 12 Men’s Basketball Preseason Poll with Kansas being picked for first place by the league’s head coaches, according to Tech Athletics. This is the second highest predicted finish in program history.
Head coach Mark Adams will lead the Red Raiders this season for the first time after five years as the associate head coach, according to Tech Athletics. Adams and the Red Raiders have made three straight NCAA Tournament appearances.
The team had a winning conference record of 9-8 last season, according to Tech Athletics. The team was picked for fifth in last season’s poll after being picked for third during the 2019-20 season poll. This was the program’s highest predicted finish.
Tech opens their season on Tuesday, Nov. 9 against North Florida. Conference play will begin on New Year’s Day against Oklahoma State at the United Supermarkets Arena.
Kansas finished with eight first place votes and a total of 80 points, according to Tech Athletics. Texas received the other two first place votes and finished with 70 points. Baylor followed behind in third place with 67 points and Tech claimed fourth place with 51 points.
Oklahoma State and West Virginia both received 49 points, and tied for fifth place. There were 29 points for No. 7 Oklahoma, No. 8 TCU received 24 points, No. 9 Kansas State received 22 points and No. 10 Iowa State received nine points. Coaches were not allowed to vote for their own team.
The Jayhawks had a nine-year streak of first place finishes that was cut short last year by Baylor, who went on to win the NCAA tournament. Kansas has been picked for first place or tied in 19 preseason polls in 26 seasons, according to Big 12 Sports.
Head coaches and athletes from each team will appear at the Big 12 Men’s Basketball Tipoff in Kansas City on Oct. 20. Interviews will air on Big 12 Now on ESPN+ from 8:45 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Tech’s roster consists of 14 players with five returners and nine newcomers, according to Tech Athletics. Junior guard Terrence Shannon Jr. is coming off a season where he earned All-Big 12 Third Team honors, and redshirt junior guard McCullar is returning after being named an All-Big 12 Honorable Mention selection.
Shannon was named to the Preseason All-Big 12 Team on Wednesday, according to Tech Athletics.
Super senior guards Davion Warren and Adonis Arms and super senior forward Bryson Williams have transferred in along with super senior forward Marcus Santos-Silva, who is in his second season at Tech, according to Tech Athletics.
Senior forward Kevin Obanor is transferring in from Oral Roberts and senior guard Sardaar Calhoun from Florida State. Junior guards Mylik Wilson and Clarence Nadolny join Shannon and McCullar in the junior class, while sophomore guard Chibuzo Agbo came back for his sophomore year and sophomore forward KJ Allen transfers in from East Los Angeles College.
Redshirt freshman forward Daniel Batcho started his career at Arizona before playing for Tech, and freshman guard Ethan Duncan is the lone freshman on the roster.
