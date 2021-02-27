Texas Tech track and field finished its two-day stint at the Big 12 Championships.
The Red Raider men’s group finished as runners up, wrapping up in second place behind Texas.
The women’s squad, after being in second place day one, finished the event in fourth place overall.
The men finished with 133 points while the women finished with 95.5.
Junior Ruth Usoro led the women in points after sweeping performances in both the long and triple jump. Usoro made history once again, jumping the second-farthest distance in NCAA long jump history, according to Tech Athletics. Not only did Usoro lead Tech women, but she had more points than any other women’s competitor through the weekend.
On the track, both graduate student Takieddine Hedeilli and Owen Likins made their marks in the same events. Hedeilli finished the mile in second place with a time of 4:06.20, and then advanced to the 1,000m where he won gold with a time of 2:23.70. His teammate, Likins, finished right behind him with a time of 2:23.96.
But the track honors did not stop there. Sven Cepus won the Big 12 trophy in the 600y with a time of 1:08.57. This was the first Big 12 honor of Cepus’ career.
A bit later, Jacolby Shelton earned 10 points with a 6.63 time in the 60y, good for first in the event and a Big 12 Championship as well.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.