The Texas Tech men’s basketball team is back in the AP Top-25 after beating Kansas State and Iowa State last week. Along with ranking as one of the top teams in the nation, freshman Jahmi'us Ramsey was recognized for his play.
Tech beat the Wildcats 69-62 on Wednesday in the United Supermarkets Arena. Tech followed that game up with an 87-57 victory over the Cyclones in Ames, Iowa on Saturday.
The 30-point margin of victory against Iowa State marks the largest margin either team has won by in all of the 35 matchups between the squads.
The Red Raiders still rank first in the Big 12 for three-point percentage and have overtaken Iowa State as the second-highest scoring offense in the Big 12 behind Kansas.
Ramsey led the offensive, averaging 21 points in the last two games and was awarded the third Big 12 Newcomer of the Week honor of his career on Monday.
Along with his scoring, Ramsey averaged 4.5 rebounds, 5.5 assists and two steals against Kansas State and Iowa State. He also recorded a career-high in assists, with seven against the Cyclones on Saturday. Ramsey is now averaging 16.6 points this season, ranking second in the Big 12 behind Kansas guard Devon Dotson.
The Red Raiders are set to continue their play against Oklahoma at 8 p.m. on Tuesday in Oklahoma City.
