Coming off a last-second loss to West Virginia, No. 10 Texas Tech looks to reenter the win column in the Big 12/SEC Challenge against LSU.
The Tigers are 11-4 and 6-3 in SEC play so far this season.
LSU has found success with their high-profile offense that is averaged 83.7 points per game, the 13th most in Division I, according to Sports Reference.
The Tigers’ offense is headlined by freshman guard Cameron Thomas. In 15 games this season, Thomas is averaging 22.1 points per game, the second-most among freshman this season, according to Sports Reference.
Joining Thomas in the backcourt is junior guard Jevonte Smart. Providing production in various areas, Smart is averaging 14.6 points, 4.3 assists, 3.6 rebounds and 1.3 steals per game this season, according to Sports Reference.
Another pivotal piece for LSU is sophomore Trendon Watford. The 6-foot-9 forward can do it all and is averaging 18.3 points, 7.4 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game this season, according to Sports Reference.
Tech junior guard Mac McClung is coming off a 30-point performance, making him the first Red Raider to hit that mark since March 2019.
McClung has 275 points this season, more than any other Big 12 player this season, according to the conference’s statistics website.
Sophomore guard Terrence Shannon Jr. has also been a big part of the Red Raiders’ offensive success, averaging 12.9 points and 5.2 rebounds per game, according to Tech Athletics.
The Red Raiders’ frontcourt of sophomore Kevin McCullar and senior Marcus Santos-Silva has been a big part of their success in rebounding. Those two players are averaging a combined 13.4 rebounds per game, according to Tech Athletics.
McCullar has also provided a boost to the Tech defense since return from injury. McCullar leads the team in steals per game and is second in blocks per game, according to Tech Athletics.
This game will tip-off at 1 p.m. and will be nationally televised on ESPN2. It will also be locally broadcasted on Double T 97.3 FM.
