On Monday night, No. 10 Texas Tech fell to No. 11 West Virginia 88-87 inside of WVU Coliseum. Eighty-eight points is by far the most Tech has allowed this season.
“This is not Texas Tech defense,” head coach Chris Beard said on his team’s defensive performance. “We don’t give up 90 points around here.”
West Virginia started the game red-hot from behind the three-point line. After some mid-season roster changes, the Mountaineers adopted a more perimeter focused offensive style. This was on full display early, as West Virginia made four of their first five three-point attempts.
Sophomore guard Terrence Shannon Jr. responded on the other end to give Tech some offensive production. He had nine points in his first six minutes of game time.
West Virginia’s 11-to-3 rebounding advantage allowed them to gain some early momentum, leading 25-16 with just over 11 minutes until halftime.
Tech was able to chip away at the lead by forcing turnovers. 15 minutes into the game, the Red Raiders had forced the Mountaineers to commit four turnovers which they turned into seven points.
The Red Raiders ended the half emphatically, going on an 8-0 run that was topped off by a layup from junior guard Mac McClung as the clock expired. Tech had completely erased West Virginia’s lead, and went into the break tied at 39-39.
Tech opened the second half with an early 7-0 run, building their lead to six at one point. The Red Raiders continued to click offensive, as McClung made multiple three-point shots. In five minutes of game time, Tech went on a 18-8 run that allowed them to lead 59-52 with just under 14 minutes to go.
McClung continued an incredible performance offensively. With just under 12 minutes left in the game, McClung had 15 second-half points while the entire West Virginia team had 13.
The Mountaineers responded with some offense of their own, going on an 8-0 run near the six-minute mark to cut Tech’s lead to just four points.
West Virginia guard Miles McBride led his team’s comeback effort, scoring 12 points in his first 11 minutes of second-half action. Despite the offensive boost, Tech continued to make shots of their own and led 82-76 at the final media timeout of the game.
McBride and McClung continued to trade blows, all the way down to the final seconds.
With 16 seconds left in the game, West Virginia had the ball down by a point. McBride drove the basket and made a layup with 5.9 seconds left on the clock.
“We have to get a stop to win,” Beard said on the final shot by McBride. “Just couldn’t get it done when we needed it the most.”
With no timeouts left, Tech quickly brought the ball up court, and McClung took one final shot but was unable to make it. The Mountaineers won 88-87.
“It’s time to start winning these games,” Beard said after the game.
