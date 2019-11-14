The Texas Tech volleyball team lost 3-2 to the University of Oklahoma on Wednesday in Norman, Oklahoma.
Senior Emily Hill had 18 kills in the game, recording her 26th game this season with double-digit kills, according to a Tech Athletics news release. The team is now 14-12 on the season and 4-8 in Big 12 play.
Tech was down 13-7 in the first set, then kept Oklahoma from scoring and tied the set at 14-all. After and back-and-forth battle, the Red Raiders eventually won the set 27-25 to take a 1-0 lead over the Sooners.
The Sooners took an 11-5 lead early in the second set but Tech came back to have a two-point deficit, according to the release. The Red Raiders then fell behind again after Oklahoma went on a 7-2 run and won the set 25-18, which tied the game at 1-1.
The Red Raiders had a 3-1 lead in the third set and kept the lead with Oklahoma close behind, according to the release. The Sooners went on a 4-2 run but could not get past Tech, who won the set 25-22 and taking back the lead.
Oklahoma took an early 5-3 lead in the third set, according to the release. The Red Raiders could not catch up and fell behind the Sooners 17-9. Tech would not be able to come back and lost the set 25-16 and allowed Oklahoma to tie the game 2-2.
In the fifth and final set, the two teams went back-and-forth and tied the set three times, according to the release. The Sooners took a 9-7 lead, and Tech tired to come back, but Oklahoma won the set and the match with a 15-11 win.
Tech will continue to be on the road with a match against West Virginia at noon on Friday in Morgantown, West Virginia.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.