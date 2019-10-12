The Texas Tech football team lost 33-30 in double overtime to No. 22 Baylor in Waco on Saturday.
Starting the game, freshman Dadrion Taylor dropped the ball after getting hit during the opening kickoff, but he was able to recover the ball. On Tech’s first play of the game, Baylor’s defense sacked junior quarterback Jett Duffey. The Red Raiders then stayed on the ground to give kicker Austin McNamara room to punt.
After a back-and-forth battle between the Red Raiders and Bears, neither team was able to put themselves in scoring position.
With 3:55 left in the first quarter, junior linebacker Evan Rambo intercepted a Baylor pass for Tech’s first takeaway of the game. The interception was also Charlie Brewer’s first thrown of the season.
Following the interception, the Red Raiders moved the ball down the field, highlighted by a 24-yard rush by redshirt freshman running back Sarodorick Thompson. As Duffey could not connect to his receivers in the end zone, Tech settled for a 40-yard field goal to give the Red Raiders a 3-0 lead at the end of the first quarter.
At the end of the first quarter, Duffey threw for 41 yards as he completed 70 percent of his passes. Thompson led the offense with 50 rushing yards as no receiver recorded double-digit receiving yards. Rambo led the defense with its only takeaway as senior linebacker Jordyn Brooks, senior defensive lineman Broderick Washington Jr. and redshirt freshman Xavier Benson led the team with two tackles each.
In the second quarter, senior defensive back Douglas Coleman III recorded Tech’s second takeaway of the half with an interception. The interception marked Brewer’s second of the season as both were thrown against the Red Raiders.
As the Red Raiders tried to capitalize off of the takeaway, Duffey turned the ball overthrowing his first interception of the season.
Baylor’s drive started with 11:52 left in the first half. After Baylor’s offense moved the ball down the field, the Red Raiders were able to force a stop on third down. The Bears settled for a 37-yard field goal to tie the game 3-3 with 10:08 left in the first half.
Following the field goal to tie the game, the Red Raiders moved the ball down the field to put Tech in scoring position with a little over five minutes left of the first half. The Red Raiders then stayed on the ground as senior running back Armand Shyne gained three yards on a rush, but the ball popped out of his hand and Baylor recovered.
After the fumble, Tech’s defense prevented the Bears from getting in scoring position as the Red Raiders forced a third-and-14 situation after unsportsmanlike conduct was called on one of Baylor’s offensive linemen. Brooks then forced fourth down, stopping Brewer’s rush.
The Red Raiders started their drive 40 yards away from the end zone after a Baylor punt. Duffey then threw back-to-back first-down passes to put the Red Raiders on Baylor’s 18-yard line. After the Bears’ defense forced a fourth down, Wollf kicked a 25-yard field goal to give Tech a 6-3 lead with nine seconds left of the first half.
At the end of the first half, Tech led 6-3 as Duffey recorded 112 passing yards, completing 14 of his 18 pass attempts. Thompson led the Red Raiders with 75 rushing yards as senior RJ Turner and redshirt freshman Erik Ezukanma led the wide receivers with 21 receiving yards each.
On the defensive end, Coleman and Rambo led the team with one interception each. Brooks led the team in tackles as he recorded four, while he and Washington both recorded a quarterback hurry.
Comparing to Baylor, Tech recorded more total offensive yards as the Red Raiders had 182 yards versus the Bears’ 117. Tech’s offense also recorded 59 more passing yards and six more rushing yards than the Bears. Tech recorded four more first downs than Baylor as the Red Raiders converted on third down four times in nine tries. Baylor, on the other hand, only converted on third down once in five tries.
The Bears opened the second half with a 60-yard kick return. As Baylor moved closer to the end zone, Frye landed a big hit on a receiver, forcing a fumble. The loose ball was recovered by Baylor, and on the next play, Brewer recorded a four-yard rushing touchdown to give the Bears a 10-6 lead.
Following Baylor’s touchdown, the Bears forced a third-and-13 situation for the Red Raiders’ offense. Duffey then connected to Turner on a screen pass and the senior gained 79 yards on the play. Duffey then threw a nine-yard pass to junior wide receiver T.J. Vasher and the drive ended with a four-yard rush by Thompson, giving Tech a 13-10 lead in the third quarter.
Baylor quickly responded as the Bears had back-to-back big plays with a 24-yard completion and 32-yard pass to put them on the one-yard line. Brewer then took it up the middle for a rushing touchdown, giving Baylor a 17-13 lead with eight minutes left in the third quarter.
On the following drive, Tech moved the ball to Baylor’s 17-yard line. Despite being in the field-goal range, the Red Raiders tried to convert on fourth down but Baylor’s defense stopped Tech for a turnover on downs.
At the end of the third quarter, Duffey recorded 250 passing yards, completing 19 of his 25 pass attempts. Thompson led the Red Raiders with 111 rushing yards as Turner led the receivers with 107 receiving yards. Brooks and junior defensive back Damarcus Fields led the defense with five tackles each. Washington had the team’s only sack of the game.
Starting the final quarter of play, Brewer and Baylor’s offense managed to get within one yard from the end zone. Preventing the Bears from growing their lead, junior defensive back Ja'Marcus Ingram recorded Tech’s third interception of the game.
Following Tech’s interception, the Red Raiders’ offense moved the ball down to Baylor’s 21-yard line. On third down, Duffey threw his second interception of the game with nine minutes left of the game.
With under two minutes left of the game, Thompson found the end zone as he ran for a 30-yard touchdown, giving the Red Raiders a 20-17 lead.
Baylor got the ball back with 1:37 left of the game. Junior defensive lineman recorded an eight-yard sack for loss to put Baylor on its one-yard line with 1:21 left of play, forcing the Bears to call a timeout. The Bears moved the ball down the field, getting within five yards away from the end zone with 10 seconds left of play. The Bears then went for the tie with three seconds left of the game, tying the game 20-20 with a 20-yard field goal, forcing overtime.
The Bears started overtime with the ball. Baylor quickly moved down the field, highlighted by a 32-yard completion to put the Bears one-yard away from the end zone. Following the big gain, Brewer recorded a one-yard rushing touchdown to give Baylor a 27-20 lead in overtime.
Tech then followed with a touchdown of its own as Duffey connected to Vasher. Wollf nailed the extra point to tie the game 27-27 to force double overtime.
In the second period of overtime, the Red Raiders did not find the end zone, settling for a 35-yard field goal to give Tech a 30-27 lead.
Baylor followed with a five-yard rushing touchdown by JaMycal Hasty to defeat Tech 33-30 in double overtime to keep the Red Raiders winless on the road.
With the game ending in double overtime, Duffey finished the game with 362 passing yards, completing 31 of his 42 passes. Thompson led the running game with 153 rushing yards for two touchdowns. Turner led the receivers with 138 receiving yards as Ezukanma followed with 63 receiving yards.
Defensively, Brooks and Coleman led the team in tackles with eight each. Coleman also recorded one of Tech’s three interceptions. Brooks was one of three Red Raiders to record a tackle for loss as he led the defense with two quarterback hits as well.
