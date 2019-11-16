The Texas Tech football team suffered its second consecutive loss at home as Texas Christian defeated the Red Raiders 33-31 at Jones AT&T Stadium on Saturday.
TCU had a hot start on its first drive of the game. The Red Raiders’ defense struggled stopping the Horned Frogs on third down. On third-and-nine, quarterback Max Duggan scrambled after getting pressured by junior linebacker Riko Jeffers for a 26-yard gain. On the following third down, Duggan was pressured again, and he found his way through the defense for a 20-yard rushing touchdown, giving TCU an early 7-0 lead with a little under 10 minutes left in the quarter.
The Horned Frogs got the ball back quickly after picking off a pass thrown by junior quarterback Jett Duffey on the third play of the drive. TCU scored off the takeaway with a 36-yard field goal after Taye Barber dropped a pass in the end zone on third down. The field goal made it a two-possession game as TCU led 10-0 with 7:12 left in the first quarter.
After failing to convert on Tech’s offensive drive, the Red Raiders’ defense forced a third-and-long situation. Duggan aired the ball down the field and sophomore defensive back Adrian Frye tipped the pass, but Barber caught the tip for a 43-yard gain. The Horned Frogs then ended the dive with a four-yard passing touchdown to Artayvious Lynn for a touchdown, growing their lead 17-0.
At the end of the first quarter, Duffey recorded 77 passing yards with junior wide receiver Dalton Rigdon leading the receivers with 46 yards. Tech struggled on its run game as both sophomore Ta’Zhawn Henry and redshirt freshman SaRodorick Thompson both recorded five rushing yards. The Red Raiders’ defense also struggled as the Horned Frogs were 5-6 on third down and 3-3 when in the red zone.
In the second quarter, Tech got its first points on the board with a 36-yard field goal by redshirt freshman Trey Wolff. The drive was highlighted by a 13 yard rush by Duffey and a nine-yard reception by redshirt freshman Erik Ezukanma.
Following Tech’s field goal, TCU quickly answered back with a three-play drive to put seven on the board, growing its lead 24-3 with 11:42 left in the first half. After two short gains, Duggan aired it out to Jalen Reagor for a 55-yard touchdown.
On Tech’s next drive, Henry recorded a 63-yard return on the kickoff to give the offense good field position. The drive ended with a touchdown after Duffey scrambled and aired a pass to the end zone. Rigdon came down with the ball for a 26-yard touchdown to cut TCU’s lead 24-10 on the four-play drive.
With a little over two minutes left in the half, Tech made it an eight-point game with a touchdown. Duffey connected with senior wide receiver RJ Turner for a 70-yard touchdown, but Wolff missed the extra-point attempt, cutting TCU’s lead 24-16 with 1:55 left in the first half. The touchdown drive was Tech’s quickest of the game as the Red Raiders took just 32 seconds to find the end zone.
To end the quarter, TCU made its way down the field and into field goal range. With six seconds left on the clock, the Horned Frogs nailed the 28-yard field goal to grow their lead 27-16.
At the end of the first half, Duffey recorded 188 total passing yards, completing nine of his 18 passes. Turner and Rigdon stepped up for Tech’s offense as Turner led the team with 84 receiving yards and Rigdon followed with 72 receiving yards. The Red Raiders struggled with the run game as the ream recorded just 27 rushing yards. The defense also had a hard time making big stops as TCU converted on third down 10 times in 13 attempts, scoring all four times the Horned Frogs were in the red zone.
Early in the third quarter, Rigdon was hit hard by Derius Davis and he stayed on the ground for several minutes. After review, Davis was thrown out of the game for targeting. Rigdon got back up on his feet but headed straight to the locker room. On the next play, Duffey aired one to Turner for a 32-yard touchdown. The Red Raiders went for the two-point conversion but were not successful, making the score 27-22 with 13:19 left in the third quarter.
Tech gained its first lead of the game with two big plays in the third quarter. The momentum started with Duffey scrambling and maneuvering his way through the defense on third down for a 14-yard gain for a first down. On the next play, Duffey found a wide-open Ezukanma for a 33-yard touchdown, giving the Red Raiders a 28-27 lead. Tech went for the two-point conversion but could not convert.
As the third quarter concluded, Duffey recorded 262 passing yards, completing 14 of his 25 attempts. Turner led the receivers with 116 receiving yards and two touchdowns. Jeffers led the defense with 10 tackles, a sack and a tackle for loss as the team recorded three sacks and three tackles for loss through three quarters.
At the start of the fourth quarter, TCU went for a field goal on fourth down, nailing the 25-yard attempt to regain its lead, 30-28 with 14:56 left of the game. Tech followed with a field goal of its own as Wolff made the 24-yard attempt to give the Red Raiders a one-point lead, 31-30.
TCU moved the ball down the field and recorded a touchdown, but the score was called back due to offensive pass interference, pushing the Horned Frogs back 15 yards. The Red Raiders stopped the Horned Frogs, forcing a 20-yard field goal which gave TCU a 33-31 lead with 5:38 left on the clock.
With a little over two minutes left in the game and Tech trailing by two, the Red Raiders started their drive. On the first play, junior wide receiver McLane Mannix fumbled the ball and TCU recovered, giving the Horned Frogs the ball with 2:15 left of play.
The Horned Frogs ran the clock out, securing their 33-31 win in Lubbock.
As the game ended, Duffey recorded 333 passing yards for four touchdowns and a single interception. Turner led the team with 116 receiving yards and two touchdowns off three receptions. The Red Raiders had three receivers record 75 or more yards as the run game struggled, recording just 69 rushing yards.
Following the loss, the Red Raiders will continue their season at home as they take on Kansas State Nov. 23 at home. The time of the game has not yet been announced.
