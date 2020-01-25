The Texas Tech women’s basketball team went on the road to play Baylor on Saturday and lost its seventh conference game of the season by a score of 87-79.
The Lady Raiders came into the game with a 2-4 conference record and a 13-4 record overall. Baylor was undefeated in conference play and had only one loss on the season.
Despite the loss, the Lady Raiders were the only team all season to score 79 points against the former national champions.
The Lady Raiders’ starting lineup once again changed from their last outing, as freshman guard Nailah Dillard took the place of junior guard Sydney Goodson, and sophomore guard Chrislyn Carr took the place of junior guard Maka Jackson. Carr and Dillard began alongside junior guard Andrayah Adams, junior guard Lexi Gordon and senior forward Brittany Brewer.
The Lady Bears started aggressively, notching an offense rebound bucket and a three-pointer to take an early 5-0 advantage on the Lady Raiders. Brewer broke the ice for Tech on a three-point bomb off of a Carr assist. Her shot was followed by another pair of threes from Carr and Gordon.
In the first quarter alone, the Lady Raiders hit six three-point jump shots that propelled them to a 26-point period, their highest of the game. The quarter concluded on back-to-back threes from both teams, and Baylor went into the second quarter with a one-point, 27-26 advantage.
The second period began on a Baylor three-point shot from Juicy Landrum. Landrum is among the top shooters in the nation and finished the game 4-7 from beyond the arc. Brewer followed with a layup. Her layup would be the only points the Lady Raiders scored for the next two and a half minutes.
The scoring drought Tech went on in the second quarter came back to haunt them as Baylor went on a 7-0 run during the time, making the game an uphill battle for the Lady Raiders.
Although difficult, a pair of threes from Adams and Carr brought them back into the game. They were eventually within four points of the Lady Bears with a couple of minutes left in the quarter as they clawed their way back into contention.
After a small run by the Lady Raiders, Baylor responded with a run of its own and stretched out their lead 49-42 going into halftime.
The second half started relatively slow compared to the first, as neither team scored for a couple of minutes. The Lady bears struck first off of a mid-range jump shot from guard Moon Ursin.
Her shot was immediately answered by a Brewer jump shot for the Lady Raiders. Brewer made a lot of shots to spark the Lady Raiders on the afternoon. She also broke out of a scoring slump against Baylor and finished with 24 points.
The Lady Bears were finding their way in the paint for easy layups. Halfway through the third quarter, they had 24 points in the paint and were shooting 64 percent from the field.
On the other end, the Lady Raiders only had 12 points in the paint, however, their perimeter shooting kept them alive. At the same timestamp, they had hit nine threes compared to Baylor’s five.
Despite the deep-range shooting early, further into the third quarter the Lady Raiders hit a lull. They went on a two-minute scoring drought which the Lady Bears capitalized on. Baylor notched their largest lead at that point, 62-47, and could not be stopped on the interior.
Carr took the lid off the basket for the Lady Raiders on a jumper and then hit a pair of free throws shortly after.
Freshman guard Alexis Tucker, who got her first minutes of the afternoon in the third quarter, made an immediate impact with four quick points. Gordon followed with a basket of her own to get the Lady Raiders back within striking distance.
Baylor then went on a 6-0 run to give them a gap once again to finish off the third quarter and led 74-56.
The fourth quarter started once again with neither team scoring for around two minutes.
Dillard started off scoring for both teams with a mid-range jump shot. This was Dillard’s first field goal of the afternoon. Dillard finished with nine points on the evening and was the Lady Raiders’ fourth-highest scorer.
Both teams remained trading baskets, but for every one of Tech’s scores, Baylor had two or more. The Lady Raiders simply struggled to get stops down the stretch.
Baylor was shooting extremely efficiently. From the field, Baylor shot 53 percent. From beyond the arc, Baylor shot an even higher 53.8 percent.
Tech on the afternoon shot 43.3 percent from the field, and 30.8 percent from beyond the arc. The Lady Raiders hoisted up 39 three-pointers against Baylor.
In the final minutes of the fourth quarter, the Lady Raiders had yet to give up. A pair of three-pointers from Brewer and Dillard cut the Baylor lead to 11, but it was a case of too little too late, as they lost 87-79.
Following the loss to Baylor, the Lady Raiders will head back to Lubbock to take on Oklahoma State at 2 p.m. on Saturday in United Supermarkets Arena.
