Texas Tech’s volleyball team lost their first home game of the season against TCU on Sunday. This was TCU’s first Big 12 win of the season.
The Red Raiders trailed early in the first set; their biggest deficit was seven points. Tech came back to win the set 25-21. Sophomore setter Alex Kirby recorded 10 assists, six digs and a dump kill for the Red Raiders. Freshman Caitlin Dugan led the team with five kills and had a .625 hitting percentage in the set, according to stats by Tech Athletics.
The Horned Frogs got the lead early in the second set, but this time kept the lead. TCU won the second set 25-21. Ashley Waggle found a rhythm in the set as she scored three of the final four points for the Horned Frogs.
Kirby recorded six more assists and four more digs in the second set to give a double-double in the match, according to the stats.
TCU won the third set 25-17 and gave the Horned Frogs a 2-1 lead in the match. Katie Clark, Audrey Nalls, and Waggle all had double-digit kills after the third set.
The Red Raiders won the fourth set 25-18 to force a fifth set. Emily Hill recorded four kills and freshman Kylie Trefflich got five kills of her own to keep Tech alive, according to the stats. Hill joined Kirby with double-double having 10 kills and 10 digs through the fourth set.
TCU took the fifth set 16-14 to win the match 3-2. The Red Raiders are now 12-6 on the year following the loss.
Sophomore Karrington Jones led the Red Raiders with 12 kills, according to the stats.
Tech will go on the road to take on Iowa State at 1 p.m. on, Oct. 12 for their next match.
