The Texas Tech football team suffered a 49-24 loss to Texas in Austin on Friday in the Red Raiders’ final game of the season, ending their season 4-8.
Tech started the game out strong as the defense made a quick stop to give the offense the ball. In their first drive of the game, the Red Raiders moved the ball down the field with six plays resulting in 10 or more yards. The drive ended with a 13-yard touchdown as junior quarterback Jett Duffey found sophomore wide receiver KeSean Carter in the end zone, giving Tech an early 7-0 lead.
The momentum carried over to the defense as the Red Raiders forced a fourth-and-one situation for the Longhorns. Instead of kicking the field goal to make it a four-point game, Texas went for it and came up short on the quarterback sneak, resulting in a turnover on downs.
Following the stop on defense, the Red Raiders capitalized on the turnover. Duffey almost found Carter in the end zone for the second-straight drive, but a pass interference prevented the sophomore from making the catch, moving the Red Raiders 15 yards closer to the end zone with the penalty. Redshirt freshman SaRodorick Thompson then ran it in the end zone for a 10-yard rushing touchdown to make it 14-0 with 4:14 left in the first quarter.
Texas started its next drive out strong with a 36-yard pass to Malcolm Epps. The Longhorns’ drive ended with a 10-yard rush by quarterback Sam Ehlinger for a touchdown. On the extra point attempt, junior defensive back Zech McPhearson ran around the line and blocked the kick, making the score 14-6 in Tech’s favor.
The first quarter ended with a sack for a loss of 10-yard on third down for the Red Raiders to force a fourth down.
At the end of the first quarter, Duffey recorded 91 passing yards. Carter led the team in receiving yards with 41 and a touchdown as junior wide receiver T.J. Vasher followed with 30 receiving yards. Thompson led the run game with 54 rushing yards and a touchdown.
Starting the second quarter, Tech punted. Texas used its momentum with the sack to find the end zone on its second-straight drive. Ehlinger aired one out to Devin Duvernay in the end zone for a 33-yard touchdown with 13:09 left in the half. The Longhorns went for the two-point conversion and converted, tying the game 14-14.
Following Texas’ touchdown, the Red Raider came up big with a 52-yard gain by Carter to put Tech two yards away from the end zone. After three consecutive rush attempts up the middle, the Red Raiders did not find the end zone and went for it on fourth down. This time, Tech tried to throw it for a touchdown, but Duffey’s pass was incomplete resulting in a turnover on downs.
Despite the offense coming up short, Tech’s defense forced a quick three-and-out and the Longhorns’ punt gave the Red Raiders good field position, putting them on Texas’ 24-yard line. On the second play of the drive, Duffey connected to redshirt freshman Erik Ezukanma in the end zone for a 24-yard touchdown, giving Tech a 21-14 lead.
Texas immediately fired back with a touchdown on its first play of the drive to tie the game 21-21 with 8:02 left in the first half. On the first play, Ehlinger found the wide-open Duvernay and the receiver ran to the end zone for a 75-yard touchdown.
After a three-and-out by Tech, the Red Raiders punted with 7:08 left in the half. The Longhorns scored on the drive with the help of an 18-yard rush by Ehlinger. On the rush, junior defensive back DaMarcus Fields was called for a face mask, putting the Longhorns on the one-yard line. Roschon Johnson then ran it into the end zone to take Texas’ first lead of the game, 28-21.
With under a minute left on the clock, the rain caused Duffey to fumble the ball and Texas recovered. The Longhorns took a knee with 22 seconds to end the half.
At the end of the half, Duffey threw for 231 yards with Carter being his most-targeted receiver as he led the team with 125 receiving yards. Thompson ended the half with a team-high 62 rushing yards.
Tech gained momentum after Thompson recorded a 15-yard rush on fourth down. Later in the drive, the Red Raiders faced a fourth-and-four situation, but Duffey’s pass was incomplete resulting in a turnover on downs.
With the turnover, the Longhorns turned the opportunity into points. The play was highlighted with a 35-yard pass to Duvernay and ended with a 26-yard touchdown pass to Jake Smith, growing Texas’ lead 35-21 with 8:52 left in the quarter.
The Red Raiders were able to get the ball to Texas’ five-yard line with the help of back-to-back short gains to junior wide receiver McLane Mannix. Duffey then threw three consecutive incompletions and the Red Raiders settled for their first field goal of the game, cutting Texas’ lead 35-24 with a little over six minutes in the third quarter.
Texas answered back with a touchdown after moving the ball down the field. The drive ended with a one-yard rushing touchdown by Johnson to grow the Longhorns’ lead 42-24.
Following the touchdown, the Red Raiders tried to cut Texas’ lead. On a fourth-down situation, Thompson recorded a rush for a first down but it was called back due to a holding penalty on senior offensive lineman Terence Steele. Duffey then through an incompletion for a turnover on downs, ending the third quarter.
With 10:01 left of playing time, Thompson tried to get the Red Raiders closer to the end zone but fumbled the ball and Texas recovered. Getting the ball off of a fumble, the Longhorns capitalized with a touchdown, giving Texas a 49-24 lead.
As the clock counted down, Texas came up with the 49-24 win. With the loss, the Red Raiders’ season ended with a 4-8 overall record in the first season under Wells and his coaching staff.
