Texas Tech softball started its second day in Clearwater facing off against No. 21 Northwestern University where they lost 6-9, according to D1Softball. Tech followed with another loss to No. 24 the University of Central Florida, 7-3.
After today, the Red Raiders move to 3-5, according to Tech Athletics. The Red Raiders had a combined seven hits in both games, six of which came against Northwestern.
Despite their loss, the Red Raiders would not go away without a fight. The Wildcats opened up the first inning scoring two runs on a couple of singles. The next half inning, sophomore Abbie Orrick hit one to left for a solo home run, scoring one of their six runs. Orrick would go silent the rest of the game, finishing 1-4 with a homerun and an RBI.
The Wildcats scored a pair of runs in both the second and third inning, but Tech would climb back and score one of its own in the fourth thanks to sophomore Arriana Villa who homered center, her first of two home runs during this game.
Villa also hit a single in the bottom of the second which gave sophomore Carson Armijo a chance to score. Villa led the team with three hits against Northwestern, doubling her season total after going 2-14 in the last six games. She would finish a perfect 3-3 at the plate with two home runs and three RBIs.
Fifth- year Maddie Westmoreland started her second game of the year against Northwestern. Westmoreland got her only hit of the game in the fifth inning when she homered to left center, scoring sophomore Jacee Hamlin in the process.
Freshman Maddie Kuehl started the game for the Red Raiders, marking this her first collegiate start of her career. Kuehl threw 1.1 innings giving up four hits and four runs in 10 batters faced. Over the duration of the game, four pitchers found their way to the mound while Olivia Rains pitched the longest.
Rains made her appearance in the start of the sixth inning when the Red Raiders were down 9-5. She closed out the game and gave up two hits and a pair of walks. Northwestern went scoreless in the last two innings of the game.
Freshman Ranci Willis made her first appearance of the year as a Red Raider when she came in to replace freshman Erna Carlin in the fifth inning with a runner on second. Willis faced six batters and allowed a run on a missed throw to first after a bunt, but would finish the inning
Senior Morgan Hornback made an appearance, coming in for Kuehl in the second inning after a couple of errors by Tech resulted in two runs. Hornback gave up two runs and eventually was pulled in the third inning, allowing two hits and recording no strikeouts. The Red Raiders finished the game with no pitcher striking anyone out, the first time this has happened this season.
The Red Raiders lost to UCF 7-3 in extra innings on Friday. The game went back-and-forth until extra innings when UCF scored four. With the loss, Tech extends its losing streak to five games, going back to the last game at the Houston Invitational a week prior.
The Red Raiders were leading 2-0 until the top of the fifth inning when UCF hit a double to right that tied the game up. Tech would come back the next half inning to tie it up with Orrick hitting a triple and later scoring on a passed ball.
The Knights were not done yet and singled up the middle that would tie the game up in the sixth once again. The score would not change until the top of the eighth when UCF opened the floodgates. Due to the extra inning rule, UCF started the inning off with a runner on second. A couple of doubles and a single would add four runs for UCF, enough to win the game.
Tech started early when it scored the first two runs in the bottom of the first without recording a hit. Orrick was hit by the first pitch of the game, then sophomore Jacee Hamlin was walked. They both later scored after an error made by UCF’s second baseman. The Red Raiders would not record a hit until the fifth inning after sophomore Riley Love tripled.
Tech recorded one hit through the game and a season high 13 strikeouts. UCF’s Gianna Mancha threw 10 of the 13 strikeouts in the last four innings of play.
Junior pitcher Kendall Fritz started the game, allowing four hits and two runs in five innings pitched. This was Fritz’s fourth start of the year and second of the tournament. So far on the season, Fritz leads the team in strikeouts with 15 in 21.1 innings pitched, according to Tech Athletics.
Rains made her second appearance of the day when she came in to relieve Fritz in the sixth inning after Fritz gave up a lead-off walk. Rains would allow four hits and three runs striking out one. After giving up the three runs, Rains was credited with the loss.
Tech will play its fifth game of the invitational tomorrow at 1:30 against No. 6 Washington University, according to D1Softball. The game will be broadcasted on ESPN+.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.