The Texas Tech men’s basketball team is set to take on No. 1 Louisville in Madison Square Garden in New York at 6 p.m. on Tuesday.
“This is the next game on the schedule, which to us is the most important game of the season. It’s always our approach. This is what life in the Big 12 is like,” head coach Chris Beard said. “These rankings, it’s early, it’ll all shake out, but it’s not deniable, Louisville is one of the best teams in the country, they’ll compete in their conference championship, they’ll be an NCAA Tournament team.”
The Red Raiders and Cardinals will play each other at the Jimmy V Classic, which is an annual game to raise money and awareness for cancer research, organized by ESPN, according to ESPN Events. The game is named after Jim Valvano, who was a college basketball player, coach and broadcaster. Valvano’s life was cut short when he died in 1993 of metastatic cancer of unknown primary origin.
“We’re honored and proud to be a part of this game,” Beard said. “First of all, I think it reflects where we’ve built the program. In our fourth year, we’re playing in arguably the biggest game in the non-conference in college basketball.”
As Tech prepares to play the number-one ranked team in the nation, the Red Raiders could be without their leading scorer for the third consecutive game. Freshman Jahmi’us Ramsey leads the team with 17.3 points per game, but after suffering a hamstring injury against Iowa, head coach Chris Beard said he is still day-to-day.
“He’s started to more in terms of what he’s doing in rehab,” Beard said. “First couple of days it was all kind of training room based, now he’s kind of moving around. When he gets to full speed, he’ll play. Until then, we’ll continue to see how he feels every day but there’s a pattern. He’s definitely felt better each day, that’s why we continue to say day-to-day.”
Going into the game, the Red Raiders post a 5-3 overall record this season while Louisville is 9-0, coming off wins against Michigan and Pittsburgh at the ACC/Big Ten Challenge, according to Tech and Louisville Athletics. Although this is Tech’s first time to play Louisville in program history, the Red Raiders will play in Madison Square Garden, home of the New York Knicks, for the second-consecutive year after playing No. 2 Duke in the historical arena last season.
Tech has played the No. 1 team in the country six times in program history, losing all six times, according to a Tech Athletics news release. The Red Raiders will look to record its first upset against the best-ranked team in the nation, which is led by Jordan Nwora.
This season, Nwora has led the Cardinals with 21.6 points per game, shooting 49 percent from the field and 46 percent from beyond the arc, according to Louisville Athletics. Along with his team-leading points per game, Nwora also leads the Cardinals with 52 defensive rebounds this season.
“He’s definitely wired like a scorer. He’s a guy that every time he gets the ball, he’s trying to get a bucket,” Beard said. “Every team needs one of these guys. He does a great job. Their team really sets him up to be successful. In all his baskets, he has people spacing for him, screening for him, passing for him. He’s one of the best scorers in college basketball, but he’s also playing for a team and for a coach that understands his role and are helping him.”
As a team, Tech is shooting 46 percent from the field and 34 percent from the three, according to Tech Athletics. Louisville has seen slightly more success than the Red Raiders regarding shooting as the Cardinals have made 50 percent of their shots from the field and 39 percent of their three-point attempts.
Defensively, the Red Raiders have forced 16.5 turnovers per game, led by Ramsey who has averaged 1.5 steals per game this season, according to Tech Athletics. While Tech averages 7.5 steals per game, the Red Raiders also average 3.1 blocks per game, led by graduate transfer TJ Holyfield with 0.9.
For Louisville, the Cardinals have forced 10.9 turnovers per game, averaging 4.9 steals per game, according to Louisville Athletics. Three Cardinals lead the team with 0.9 steals per game as Nwora, Ryan McMahon and Dwayne Sutton each recorded eight steals this season. Louisville also averages 2.7 blocks per game with Steven Enoch leading the teal with 1.1 blocks per game this season.
As Tech looks to record its first upset of the season in No. 1 Louisville, the game will be televised on ESPN for fans who cannot not make it to Madison Square Garden.
