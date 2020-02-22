The Texas Tech women’s basketball team will begin its two-game road trip against Iowa State at 2 p.m. on Sunday.
Both teams are coming into the match with a 15-9 record. But, the Lady Raiders have a 4-9 record in conference play that has them placed second to last in the Big 12. On the other hand, Iowa State has a 7-6 record in conference play which has them placed fourth in the Big 12.
In their last match, Iowa State walked away with a 96-66 victory in Lubbock. Both teams seemed to be opposites, as the Lady Cyclones shot 64 percent from the field and 57 percent from beyond the arc. Conversely, Tech struggled to score, shooting 39 percent from the field and 28 percent from three-point territory.
The Iowa State offense has been led by the number one scorer in the Big 12 and number five scorer nationally, Ashley Joens. Joens is one of the most decorated scorers in the country, averaging 21.3 points per game on the season, according to NCAA Statistics. The six-foot Iowa native is not shy on the glass either, ranking fourth in Big 12 in rebounds.
The interior force of the Lady Cyclones is powered by 6’3 junior center, Kristin Scott. In the last game against the Lady Raiders, Scott led all scorers with 23 points.
As a whole, Iowa State ranks fourth in the conference in scoring offense and third in both field goal percentage and three-point percentage, per NCAA Statistics. One weaker point of Iowa State is its defense, which ranks last in the conference in steals and middle of the pack in most other defensive categories.
Tech will look to improve on its overall performance after a five-day rest following a tough loss to No. 2 Baylor.
Despite a two-game scoring drought, the Lady Raiders have shown promise in a pair of close matches that could have easily resulted in their favor.
Both sides of the ball are maintained by senior forward Brittany Brewer, who averages a double-double and ranks second in the nation in blocks. Brewer has come alive of late, including a 19-point, 14-rebound performance against No. 2 Baylor. She is averaging 18 points per game in her last four contests and looks to remain consistent down the final stretch of the season.
The ball-dominant leader of the Tech offense, sophomore guard Chrislyn Carr, has proven to be an integral part of getting the team in its half-court sets and making the offense as fluid as possible. Carr can fill up the stat sheet, ranking fifth in the conference in three-pointers made and third in total assists, according to NCAA Statistics.
Tech will look to end its two-game losing streak on the road against Iowa State in the first of its last five games of conference play.
